Borders reopen for European travel

Most of Europe reopened its doors to holidaymakers on Monday in the largest lifting of lockdown restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic.

As expected, France opened its borders to travellers from EU member states on 15th June as well as those from Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland, and the Vatican. People will be allowed to visit the county without a health certificate, proof of essential travel, or any form of quarantine upon arrival.

But passengers from Spain and the UK will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, in tit-for-tat reaction to the current regulations in place in both countries.

In a televised address to the nation on Sunday evening, French President Emmanuel Macron said it was time “to turn the page of the first act of the crisis” and “rediscover our taste for freedom”.

But he warned: “This doesn’t mean the virus has disappeared and we can totally let down our guard. … The summer of 2020 will be a summer unlike any other.

Travellers on the European Continent are now able to move freely between most of the 22 EU countries in the Schengen area, but some nations, including Spain, the Netherlands and Malta, have decided to keep restrictions for slightly longer.

Travel from outside the EU

In Sunday’s address, President Macron also announced that international borders with countries outside of the EU will reopen from 1st July “where the epidemic has been controlled”.

A joint statement from Interior Minister Christophe Castaner and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian added: “This opening will be gradual and differentiated according to the health situation in the various third countries and in accordance with the arrangements that will have been agreed at European level by then.”

While a plan is yet to be laid out by the EU Commission, at this stage that rules out any potential travel between France and the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.

However, like everything related to the coronavirus crisis, this too doesn’t appear to be clear-cut.

Monaco Life was informed by the US Embassy service for France on Monday that American nationals can now travel to France and – as long as they are asymptomatic – will be let in to the country and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

As of 1st July, we were informed, Americans may be able to travel without quarantine.

But as always, the situation is constantly evolving, and Monaco Life will aim to keep our readers updated on the latest information we receive.

Photo: Pixabay