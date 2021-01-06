Weather
1 ° C
1°C
Thursday, January 7, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

31 new Covid cases on 6 Jan. brings total to 978: 15 hospitalised: 3 resident + 8 in ICU: 4 resident, 128 home monitored, 773 recoveries, 4 deaths

Boris Hermann takes on Cape Horn

Boris Hermann takes on Cape Horn

By Stephanie Horsman - January 6, 2021

Monaco’s representative in the Vendée Globe solo sailing race, Boris Herrmann, made his first solo passage around Cape Horn in gale force winds with a torn main sail, but has still held onto 10th place.

Boris Herrmann, skippering the Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco on his around the world voyage for the Vendée Globe solo sailing race, made safe enough passage around treacherous Cape Horn at 3:27am French time on Tuesday 5th January.

The experienced captain faced gale force winds ranging from 35 to 40 knots with the added challenge of having to repair a torn main sail.

“Every passage is different, and this was very intense physically as well as mentally,” Herrmann said, once through the worst of it. “In big seas, I was able to start the repair but had to wait for the glued patches to dry before stitching. I had to reroute a little to the south to do the repair. The wait was very frustrating and rather spoiled the long-awaited moment of passing the Horn, even though the emotion was there. But the ordeal has made me more determined than ever to catch up. I’m happy to have the Pacific behind me.”

Cape Horn, the point at the tip of Chile in South America where the Atlantic meets the Pacific, is notoriously dangerous. Strong winds, giant waves, strong currents and icebergs are common features, making it a passage only undertaken by seasoned sailors.

This transition point from the Atlantic to the Pacific may seem trivial, but for sailors, it marks a change in the way they handle conditions.

For Herrmann, it will be a bonus, as he is more confident in these waters. “I know how to do it well in the Atlantic, in the conditions I know, but the sea is more marked, the swell is heavy in the Pacific. It’s not the same and I find myself a bit slow,” he explained on the Vendée Globe site.

Making it around Cape Horn is symbolic as it marks roughly the two-thirds point on the homeward stretch. But it isn’t exactly smooth sailing from now on. Decisions must still be made at every turn and for Herrmann, the next one will be whether he should go through the calmer seas of Le Marie Strait or to head for the open ocean, with the Falklands at his port side, and take his chances there.

But he is optimistic either way and ready for the work ahead to improve his position. “I will be entering the last third of the race and there is still a lot to do to finish on the top.”

 

Photo by Boris Herrmann

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleNew restrictions amid coronavirus spike
Next article2nd round of vaccinations targets over 65s

Editors pics

January 5, 2021 | Local News

Casiraghi gets “emotional” during Monaco shoot

Monaco features as the backdrop for Charlotte Casiraghi’s first advertisement with Chanel, but that’s not the only reason why the fashion photoshoot pulled at her heart strings.

0
January 2, 2021 | Local News

Warm wishes from Prince Albert, Princess Charlene

In his NYE address, Prince Albert has assured citizens of his “commitment to leading the Principality out of this health crisis towards a more stable, prosperous and just future.”

0
December 31, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Strict restaurant rules from 2nd January

People will have to prove they are either a Monaco resident, or are working or staying in the Principality, in order to dine at local restaurants from Saturday.

0
December 27, 2020 | Local News

Christmas at the Palace

Princess Charlene has spread a little virtual Christmas cheer, sharing hilarious snaps of Prince Albert getting in the festive spirit - a playful contrast to the Palace's holiday family portrait.

0

daily

January 6, 2021 | Local News

2nd round of vaccinations targets over 65s

Cassandra Tanti

The vaccine rollout is being accelerated amid a worrying rise in Covid cases in the Principality. It comes as a second vaccine – Moderna – has just been authorised for use in Europe.

0
January 6, 2021 | Local News

Boris Hermann takes on Cape Horn

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s representative in the Vendée Globe, Boris Herrmann, made his first solo passage around Cape Horn in gale force winds with a torn main sail, but has still held onto 10th place.

0
January 6, 2021 | Local News

Luxury collections auction at the Hermitage

Stephanie Horsman

Featuring at this year’s winter sales by Artcurial will be ‘Property of a Lady’, a special collection of over 100 exquisite jewellery pieces accumulated by one owner over 40 years.

0
January 6, 2021 | Local News

Garden works delayed

Cassandra Tanti

The reopening of Monaco’s popular Jardin Exotique has been delayed until 2022, it has been announced.

0
MORE STORIES

Meeting in Monaco to save palm trees

Local News Staff Writer -
Screen Shot 2016-12-12 at 7.58.26 PM Experts from Bordighera, Menton, Monaco, Antibes, Hyères and the Port-Cros National Park attended a meeting in the Principality on Friday to discuss the growing threat to the region’s palm trees. Robert Castellan of the Phoenix gardens in Bordighera, summed up the severity of the problem when he said: "If we cannot find a solution, all the palm trees in the region will disappear.” Palm trees are under threat from a range of pests, in particular the red weevil, which found its way to PACA from its native Indonesia. According to a regional steering committee, 5,500 palm trees are now affected, an increase of 500 percent in just five years. The meeting of Monaco brought together the curators of a number of botanical gardens along the coast, with the aim of sharing experiences and discussing possible solutions.  Sylvie Mazalon of the association Sauvons nos palmiers told the meeting that once a tree is infected, it’s usually too late to save it. Cross-border cooperation will be essential in finding ways to combat the menace, the meeting was told. READ ALSO: Cross-border talks on health care and teleworking  

Principality launches new digital services

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
Four new online services will be launched in Monaco by the end of 2020, streamlining administration and contributing to the move towards a digital future.