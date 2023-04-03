Boxing: Hugo Micallef remains undefeated after sixth victory

The “Fresh Prince of Monaco”, Hugo Micallef, remains unbeaten in professional boxing after a win against Italian Alessandro Fersula in Germany on Saturday.

Monaco’s great boxing prospect continues to impress since turning professional back in September 2021. Fersula is his sixth victim after successes against Lesther Lara, Ezequiel Gregores, Gonzalo OmarManriquez, Mauro Loli and Illias Kallouch.

Micallef won the fight, his first since December 2022, on points. The 25-year-old was once again against a more experienced fighter, but was unfazed. The “Fresh Prince of Monaco” condemned his 30-year-old opponent to his fourth defeat in 13 professional fights.

“In the first eight rounds, Hugo showed lots of skill and power against sn opponent as big as him,” said the father of the Monégasue super lightweight, André Micallef post-match. The identity of Micallef’s next opponent is yet to be revealed.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.