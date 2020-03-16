Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
overcast clouds
12.7 ° C
15 °
8.3 °
54%
6.7kmh
100%
Tue
13 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
14 °
Monday, March 16, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Monaco’s Minister of State Serge Telle has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the Principality's 9th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus

Serge Telle tests positive for Covid-19

Serge Telle tests positive for Covid-19

By Stephanie Horsman - March 16, 2020

Monaco’s Minister of State Serge Telle has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the Principality’s 9th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

The government released a statement at 12.30pm on Monday 16th March revealing the test results. It said Mr Telle is “not very symptomatic” and his “state of health is not cause for concern”. Serge Telle has been confined to his home and is receiving medical follow-ups coordinated by the CHPG.

The Minister of State is continuing to “pursue his professional activities from his home, avoiding all contact. The working meetings with all members of the Government will now be held by video conference,” said the government in a statement just released.

Serge Telle becomes the 9th person in Monaco to test positive for the novel coronavirus. An investigation is underway to determine his movements over the past few days and the people with whom he is said to have been in contact.

He is not the only government official to test positive in the region. On Monday afternoon it was revealed that Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi has also tested positive for Covid-19. He has also been confined to his home.

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco Telecom rolls out new security measures
Next articleAS Monaco Esports players in eEuro2020

Editors pics

December 25, 2019 | Local News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
October 19, 2019 | Local News

New tech lab to fast track digital transition of schools

The government is equipping teachers with the knowledge and tools they need to shape a generation of digital savvy students with the launch of a new tech laboratory. ‘EduLab Monaco’ was inaugurated on Thursday 17th October by HSH Prince Albert II. It forms part of the #ExtendedMonaco program and provides a space for teachers to […]

0
July 15, 2019 | Local News

Launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019

Around one hundred of the most senior figures in Monaco’s yachting sector have come together to celebrate the launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019.

0
July 15, 2019 | Business & Finance

In numbers: women in the workplace

New IMSEE figures have revealed where women are placed in the business world of Monaco, and the results are less than surprising.

0

daily

March 16, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government warns against anti-inflammatory drugs

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco health authorities have issued a warning about the use of ibuprofen, cortisone and other anti-inflammatory drugs in confirmed and possible cases of Covid-19.

0
March 16, 2020 | Business & Finance

Nice airport closes Terminal 1

Cassandra Tanti

Nice Côte d'Azur Airport is closing Terminal 1 in response to a downturn in activity due to the Covid-19 epidemic, switching all of its operations to Terminal 2.

0
March 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco orders shutdown

Cassandra Tanti

The Monaco Government ordered the closure of all bars, restaurants and non-essential businesses from midnight Saturday, 14th March, until further notice.

0
March 13, 2020 | Business & Finance

Schools to close indefinitely

Cassandra Tanti

The Prince’s Government has announced that all schools and crèches will be closed as of Monday 16th March until further notice.

0
MORE STORIES

Prince Albert sends note to President Putin

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_5804" align="alignnone" width="630"]Prince Albert with President Putin at Kremlin in October. Prince Albert with President Putin at Kremlin in October.[/caption] In a letter addressed to Russian President Vladmir Putin on Tuesday morning, HSH Prince Albert said he had been touched by the fate of the murdered diplomat in Ankara, referring to the assassination on Monday evening of the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov. "I learned with great emotion of the assassination yesterday in Ankara of HE Mr Andrei Karlov, Ambassador of your Country in Turkey," the Monegasque sovereign wrote, "and I would like to express to you the feeling of repulsion we feel at this new manifestation of terrorism. " “I assure you, Mr President, of my great sadness and of my deepest sympathy,” Prince Albert added. READ ALSO: Government sends condolences to Berlin READ ALSO: Prince Albert visits Russian president at Kremlin
HSH the Sovereign Prince greeted the Society's 250 or so operatives individually

Service of Cleanliness and Waste Management celebrates...

Local News Staff Writer -
The Société Monégasque d'Assainissement (SMA) celebrated its 80th anniversary in the presence of HSH the Sovereign Prince and other dignitaries.