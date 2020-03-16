Serge Telle tests positive for Covid-19

Monday, March 16, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Monaco’s Minister of State Serge Telle has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the Principality's 9th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus
Monaco’s Minister of State Serge Telle has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the Principality’s 9th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.
The government released a statement at 12.30pm on Monday 16th March revealing the test results. It said Mr Telle is “not very symptomatic” and his “state of health is not cause for concern”. Serge Telle has been confined to his home and is receiving medical follow-ups coordinated by the CHPG.
The Minister of State is continuing to “pursue his professional activities from his home, avoiding all contact. The working meetings with all members of the Government will now be held by video conference,” said the government in a statement just released.
Serge Telle becomes the 9th person in Monaco to test positive for the novel coronavirus. An investigation is underway to determine his movements over the past few days and the people with whom he is said to have been in contact.
He is not the only government official to test positive in the region. On Monday afternoon it was revealed that Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi has also tested positive for Covid-19. He has also been confined to his home.
Monaco health authorities have issued a warning about the use of ibuprofen, cortisone and other anti-inflammatory drugs in confirmed and possible cases of Covid-19.
Nice Côte d'Azur Airport is closing Terminal 1 in response to a downturn in activity due to the Covid-19 epidemic, switching all of its operations to Terminal 2.
The Monaco Government ordered the closure of all bars, restaurants and non-essential businesses from midnight Saturday, 14th March, until further notice.
The Prince’s Government has announced that all schools and crèches will be closed as of Monday 16th March until further notice.