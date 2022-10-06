Breast cancer front and centre during Pink October

The month of October is decidedly pink, the colour of breast cancer awareness, as health authorities in Monaco offer streamlined, free screenings for women.
Breast cancer is the number one cause of cancer death in women, with an estimated one in eight being at risk of developing the disease.
The best chance for survival is early detection, with a 99% success rate at the five-year mark.
The Prince’s Government has once again enacted a breast cancer screening campaign aimed primarily at all women aged 50 to 80 who are covered by Monaco health care, utilising some of the most advanced equipment available.
To encourage more women to get a screening, the government, in conjunction with the Principality’s social security organisations, this month will cover all the costs of an examination, wavering the need for a medical prescription.
Meanwhile, the Princess Grace Hospital Centre is undertaking its awareness campaign this month with a team of professionals on hand to talk about prevention, diagnosis, care and support.
The next information session will take place in the Place d’Armes on Saturday 8th October from 9am to 12pm.
Word is also being spread by AS Monaco, whose game last Sunday against Nantes was dedicated to breast cancer awareness.
Pink October is being organised in conjunction with Pink Ribbon Monaco.