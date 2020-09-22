Brighter, faster and more powerful

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
2 new cases of Covid-19 on 21 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 195: 7 hospitalised - 3 residents, 27 home monitored, 159 healed, 1 resident death
Photo from left to right: Gilles Manera of the Public Parkings Service, Minister of Equipment, Environment and Town Planning Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Director of the Mission for the Energy Transition Annabelle Jaeger-Seydoux, and Director of Urban Planning Jean-Luc Puyo © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna
The crisis brought about by Covid-19 cost the Principality €900 million in profits for the first half of the year, the latest report from IMSEE has revealed.
Cecilia Bartoli, the future Director of the Opera de Monte-Carlo, has made her mark on the Principality, performing in the first cultural event to take place in the new Place du Casino.
The Principality now has a new, easily identifiable way to locate electric vehicle recharging stations, introducing bright yellow ‘Monaco On’ recharging points.
A new app by Monegasque organisation Peace and Sport is making it easier for educators to spread the message of using sport to create a more peaceful and non-violent world.