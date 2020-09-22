Weather
19 ° C
19°C
14°C
Thundery Showers
Tuesday, September 22, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

2 new cases of Covid-19 on 21 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 195: 7 hospitalised - 3 residents, 27 home monitored, 159 healed, 1 resident death

Brighter, faster and more powerful

Brighter, faster and more powerful

By Stephanie Horsman - September 22, 2020

The Principality now has a new, easily identifiable way to locate electric vehicle recharging stations, introducing bright yellow ‘Monaco On’ recharging points that are also faster and more powerful.

Due to higher demand, the government of Monaco is gradually replacing randomly-placed self-service outlets with electric vehicle service stations in public car parks and on the road, grouping together several terminals as a way to make them more readily recognisable to users.

The new outlets will be faster and more powerful, in response to the latest breed of electric and hybrid vehicle’s needs. They have always been free to use, only now, they will be more clearly recognisable and efficient.

The Casino, Grimaldi Forum and Portier car parks are already equipped and the Fontvieille Shopping Centre is next on the list. A total of 91 fast charging stations are installed or in the process of being installed. 71 of them are 7kva stations and 20 are 22kva stations. On the road, nine sites are on offer. There are 11 fast charging stations, seven semi-fast charging stations and four slow charging stations currently online.

There will be more stations rolling out in the next few weeks and they will mostly be found in high-traffic areas such as shopping areas or attractions. To coordinate and unify, the on-street terminals will soon be dressed in yellow like those in the car parks, making them amply visible to motorists.

“Ecological vehicles should be favoured in an urban space such as ours. It is in this perspective that the government is now developing an ever larger and more efficient network of charging stations, which are gradually being revamped in order to be noticed more easily, thanks to the Monaco On brand,” said Minister of Equipment, Environment and Town Planning Marie-Pierre Gramaglia.

It marks the next step in the government’s ongoing policy to support the use of electromobility in the Principality. Policies to this effect have been in place since 1994 and include such benefits as reductions in prices of annual public parking subscriptions, free street parking and no annual registration fees. There are almost 1,000 free charging points around the city, and no resident is more than 300 metres from one of these stations.

 

Photo from left to right: Gilles Manera of the Public Parkings Service, Minister of Equipment, Environment and Town Planning Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Director of the Mission for the Energy Transition Annabelle Jaeger-Seydoux, and Director of Urban Planning Jean-Luc Puyo © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articlePeace and Sport unveils new app
Next articlePhotos: Monaco celebrates historic concert under the stars

Editors pics

September 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Half year balance sheet takes stock of crisis

The crisis brought about by Covid-19 cost the Principality €900 million in profits for the first half of the year, the latest report from IMSEE has revealed.

0
September 22, 2020 | Local News

Brighter, faster and more powerful

The Principality now has a new, easily identifiable way to locate electric vehicle recharging stations, introducing bright yellow ‘Monaco On’ recharging points.

0
September 16, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Covid testing centre reopens

The Monaco government has reinitiated a Covid-19 screening centre at Espace Léo Ferré, although this time testing will be prioritised.

0
September 16, 2020 | Local News

Monaco Ballet announces winter schedule

Ballets de Monte-Carlo is returning for the 2020-21 season with an amazing line-up featuring an anthology of works by the ballet’s director, Jean-Christophe Maillot.

0

daily

September 22, 2020 | Local News

Half year balance sheet takes stock of crisis

Cassandra Tanti

The crisis brought about by Covid-19 cost the Principality €900 million in profits for the first half of the year, the latest report from IMSEE has revealed.

0
September 22, 2020 | Local News

Photos: Monaco celebrates historic concert under the stars

Cassandra Tanti

Cecilia Bartoli, the future Director of the Opera de Monte-Carlo, has made her mark on the Principality, performing in the first cultural event to take place in the new Place du Casino.

0
September 22, 2020 | Local News

Brighter, faster and more powerful

Stephanie Horsman

The Principality now has a new, easily identifiable way to locate electric vehicle recharging stations, introducing bright yellow ‘Monaco On’ recharging points.

0
September 22, 2020 | Local News

Peace and Sport unveils new app

Stephanie Horsman

A new app by Monegasque organisation Peace and Sport is making it easier for educators to spread the message of using sport to create a more peaceful and non-violent world.

0
MORE STORIES

Maria Callas exhibition coming to Grimaldi Forum

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_29391" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Grimaldi Forum Photo: Grimaldi Forum[/caption] The Grimaldi Forum Monaco will host the Maria by Callas exhibition in the spring on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the death of the Greek American soprano, based on an original idea by Tom Volf. The Maria by Callas exhibition will be presented in various facets, particularly relating to the time that she spent in the Principality, from 1960 to 1967, when the New York-born singer was living away from the limelight. During this time, she shared a great love with the Greek ship owner Aristote Onassis and attended many Monegasque parties. Callas died of a heart attack in Paris, age 53, in 1977. Photographs, archival footage and unpublished films will be offered, notably from the collections of Monaco cultural organisations such as the Opera, the Société des Bains de Mer, the Audio-Visual Archives of Monaco, and the Prince's Palace. Tom Volf, director of the film Maria By Callas, released in cinemas on December 13, and author of two reference books on the singer – Maria by Callas and Callas Confidential – will be present to help visitors rediscover her history. The exhibit runs from April 11 to 15 at Espace Indigo. Admission is free.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/iconic-sculptor-artist-at-de-jonckheere-gallery-during-monte-carlo-art-week/  

Borders reopen for European travel

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
Most of Europe reopened its doors to holidaymakers on Monday in the largest lifting of lockdown restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic.