Brighter, faster and more powerful

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_29391" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Grimaldi Forum[/caption] The Grimaldi Forum Monaco will host the Maria by Callas exhibition in the spring on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the death of the Greek American soprano, based on an original idea by Tom Volf. The Maria by Callas exhibition will be presented in various facets, particularly relating to the time that she spent in the Principality, from 1960 to 1967, when the New York-born singer was living away from the limelight. During this time, she shared a great love with the Greek ship owner Aristote Onassis and attended many Monegasque parties. Callas died of a heart attack in Paris, age 53, in 1977. Photographs, archival footage and unpublished films will be offered, notably from the collections of Monaco cultural organisations such as the Opera, the Société des Bains de Mer, the Audio-Visual Archives of Monaco, and the Prince's Palace. Tom Volf, director of the film Maria By Callas, released in cinemas on December 13, and author of two reference books on the singer – Maria by Callas and Callas Confidential – will be present to help visitors rediscover her history. The exhibit runs from April 11 to 15 at Espace Indigo. Admission is free.https://monacolife.net/iconic-sculptor-artist-at-de-jonckheere-gallery-during-monte-carlo-art-week/