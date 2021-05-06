Weather
Brooks Brothers and FILA launch new collection

By Staff Writer - May 6, 2021

Brooks Brothers Monaco is offering a new limited-edition collection of lifestyle and tennis pieces, following a partnership between the major apparel brand and FILA.

Brooks Brothers and FILA have teamed up to launch a collaborative limited-edition collection of apparel, footwear and accessories for men and women. The range of lifestyle and tennis pieces seamlessly blend the aesthetics of both brands.

Brooks Brothers and FILA each boast a rich and storied history, steeped in tradition and innovation, and a commitment to designs that deliver on quality, performance and style. Both brands are long-term partners of the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, and with their shared connection to the sport, this was a natural progression. The collaboration marries Brooks Brothers’ authentic American style with FILA’s iconic tennis heritage, as two classic brand legacies are reimagined for this collection.

With a notable tennis influence, the collection celebrates the elegance of the sport, with an unexpected edge. The Brooks Brothers x FILA collaboration serves up streetwear staples with a mix of performance and tailored styles presented with the signature white, navy and red color palette associated with each brand.

For men, the offerings include seersucker suiting separates in either white or bold stripe, graphic and solid polos, button down oxford shirts, matching tracksuits, full-zip jackets, v-neck tennis sweaters and vests with rib knit banding, French terry crewnecks, and t-shirts emblazoned with the dual-branded logo. For women, styles include a chunky cable knit tennis sweater dress trimmed in red and navy, as well as a heritage-inspired pleated dress. Accessories range from neckties and belts to backpacks, waist bags, headbands and wristbands, designed with all-over logo graphics and striped detailing. All pieces in the collection feature the co-branded FILA and Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece logo treatment.

In addition to the lifestyle offerings, a selection of court ready styles include performance polos, crewnecks, shorts, blazers, pants, and a collared sleeveless dress. FILA sponsored tennis players will wear these all-white pieces on-court in London.

To complement the apparel offerings, the collaboration features two footwear silhouettes, the Brooks Brothers x FILA Trigate and the Brooks Brothers x FILA Original Tennis LX. Both are packaged in a custom shoebox design that includes the same striping detail as featured on the Brooks Brothers x FILA apparel.

The Brooks Brothers x FILA Trigate runner is offered in three colorways: two body colors of red or navy, as well as traditional white, navy, red colorway. Details include a reflective upper and mixed materials of suede, leather and mesh. The footwear is dual-branded with historical use of FILA’s double box logo on the tongue and back counter, while quarter branding features a molded Brooks Brothers logo. The sock liner is decorated with a repeat graphic pattern that can also be found throughout the Brooks Brothers x FILA apparel collection.

The Brooks Brothers x FILA Original Tennis LX is a court inspired low model. The footwear features the same dual-branded logo on the tongue, with embroidered FILA and Brooks Brothers logos on the back counter. Additional details include rolled edges and full grain leather on the upper. The shoes are offered with three optional laces, each with striping that ties back to the apparel. The sock liner is decorated with a repeat graphic pattern that can also be found throughout the Brooks Brothers x FILA collection.

The Brooks Brothers x FILA collection is available for a limited time on brooksbrothers.com and at selected Brooks Brothers stores worldwide.

In Monaco, a limited selection is available at the Brooks Brothers boutique, Yacht Club de Monaco, Quai Louis II.

 

 

Press release

 

 

