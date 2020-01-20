Brutus takes out Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series

Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Rolling strike action in France continues to disrupt train services to and from Monaco
Photo source: Yacht Club of Monaco
The Aeroports de la Côte d’Azur Group has revealed that it is two decades ahead of schedule in its ambitious plan to become 100% carbon-neutral, setting a precedent for the rest of the world.
Charles Thompson’s Brutus crew were the winners, by a point, at Act 3 of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series on Sunday.
Fans of AS Monaco basketball got what they paid for on Saturday night with a solid win against Pau-Orthez on their home turf at Gaston Médecin.
The 44th International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo has kicked off in grand style in the presence of Prince Albert II, Princess Stephanie and her children Pauline and Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie.