Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Brutus takes out Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series

By Stephanie Horsman - January 20, 2020

Charles Thompson’s Brutus crew were the winners, by a point, at Act 3 of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series on Sunday.

45 teams representing 13 countries competed in the 7th annual event organised by the Yacht Club of Monaco, in conjunction with SLAM and Valentin Zavadnikov, and were treated last weekend to fantastic racing conditions. Five to 12 knot westerlies and 10 to 14 knot easterlies marked the five races, giving the 180 sailors a chance to race in the spot they will return to in October 2021 for the J/70 World Championships.

The victorious crew of Brutus, though only in the amateur division, showed they have what it takes to play in the big leagues. The English Royal Southern Yacht Club team placed well throughout, with 2nd, 2nd, 4th, 3rdand 5th finishes.

Second place went to Russia’s Arttube led by Valeriya Kovalenko, and the bronze went to the Danish team from Upupup, tying with Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio’s G Spottino from the YCM.

Monaco entrants Junda, skippered by Ludovico Fassitelli, came in a respectable 6th, after a disappointing 19th place in one of the races.  

Overall, Brutus has the lead in the Winter Series provisional rankings with 43 points. Junda is in 2nd, followed by 2017 and 2018 winners Arttube.

Next up is the 36th Primo Cup-Trophée Credit Suisse from 6th to 9th February in Monaco where one-design boats from six classes will battle it out for the top spot.

 

Photo source: Yacht Club of Monaco

 

Editors pics

January 20, 2020 | News

Airport raises the bar in greenhouse goals

The Aeroports de la Côte d’Azur Group has revealed that it is two decades ahead of schedule in its ambitious plan to become 100% carbon-neutral, setting a precedent for the rest of the world.

0
January 16, 2020 | News

Interview: Olivier Wenden, Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Vice President

Despite setting his sights on diplomacy, the decision makers in Monaco had other ideas for Olivier Wenden.

0
January 15, 2020 | News

Prince’s Foundation to help restore Australian ecosystems

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation will be lending its support to projects and organisations that help restore ecosystems in fire ravaged Australia.

0
January 13, 2020 | News

Interview: Mark Thomas

One of Monaco’s most well-known personalities talks about returning to the world of real estate and how he has managed to achieve a balanced lifestyle.

0

daily

January 20, 2020 | News

Airport raises the bar in greenhouse goals

Stephanie Horsman

The Aeroports de la Côte d’Azur Group has revealed that it is two decades ahead of schedule in its ambitious plan to become 100% carbon-neutral, setting a precedent for the rest of the world.

0
January 20, 2020 | News

Brutus takes out Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series

Stephanie Horsman

Charles Thompson’s Brutus crew were the winners, by a point, at Act 3 of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series on Sunday.

0
January 20, 2020 | News

Staggering 26th home win for Roca Team

Stephanie Horsman

Fans of AS Monaco basketball got what they paid for on Saturday night with a solid win against Pau-Orthez on their home turf at Gaston Médecin.

0
January 20, 2020 | News

Princess Stephanie and children in high spirits at festival opening

Cassandra Tanti

The 44th International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo has kicked off in grand style in the presence of Prince Albert II, Princess Stephanie and her children Pauline and Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie.

0
MORE STORIES
Basketball

Sat. Dec 23 – AS Monaco Basketballs...

Local News Staff Writer -
Saturday 23 December, 8 pm, Louis II Stadium – Gaston Médecin Omnisports Hall PRO A basketball championship: Monaco vs Le Portel Information: +377 92 05 40 10

Princess launches Seven Seas Explorer

Local News Staff Writer -
PRINCESS CHARLENE: Princess Charlene christened Regent Seven Seas' newest cruise ship, Seven Seas Explorer, on Wednesday night… The ceremony was watched by travel agents, media, employees and past passengers looked on. Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier served as emcee for the ceremony, which featured a full orchestra and concluded with a fantastic performance from famed opera singer Andrea Bocelli, cruisecritic.co.uk reports. The American and Monaco national anthems were played. Jason Montague, president and COO of Regent Seven Seas, and ship’s captain Stanislas de Lacombe thanked the crew and the Princess. "Your highness, it's an honour and a privilege to sail on your ship and to have you as godmother," de Lacombe said. Frank Del Rio, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Regent Seven Seas' parent company, thanked the people of Monaco and said the city can now count the christening among its accolades. Del Rio said, "As that Old Milwaukee beer commercial used to say, it doesn't get much better than this." In gusty conditions, Princess Charlene said: "I bless this ship Seven Seas Explorer and all who sail on her.” She blew a a kiss toward the ship, then cut the ribbon to release the bottle, which dutifully broke on hitting the ship's hull. Bocelli capped the ceremony with a mini concert that included lively renditions of famous opera songs such as La Donna e Mobile and Marechiaro along with popular hits like Volare and I Can't Help Falling in Love with You. Seven Seas Explorer is the first new ship for Regent Seven Seas since Seven Seas Voyager debuted in 2003. The line is calling Seven Seas Explorer ‘the most luxurious cruise ship ever built.’ The ship has the second-highest space ratio at sea and has a variety of large suites with oversized balconies. It also features a $5,000 per person per night cabin, called the Regent Suite, that includes unlimited in-suite spa treatments, a $150,000 bed and personal driver in port. A second-in-class ship will debut in early 2020. That ship, a near-twin of Explorer, hasn't yet been named.  ORIGINAL SOURCE: cruisecritic.co.uk, with local reports