Weather
20 ° C
20°C
Friday, September 18, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

5 new cases of Covid-19 on 17 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 186: 2 hospitalised, 31 home monitored, 147 healed, 1 resident death

Business climate continues to decline

Business climate continues to decline

By Stephanie Horsman - September 18, 2020

The latest survey by IMSEE has revealed that the business climate continued to weaken in July, though retail trade and the auto commerce and repair sectors saw slight improvements.

The Principality’s official statistical agency reports that business in Monaco was still down as of July, but small improvements in certain sectors were recorded. The synthetic indicator won five points, accredited mainly to the yearly summer sales in July and higher intention of orders.

The balance of opinion on the general outlook for business continues to decline slightly and remains well below normal. Sales balances, after a brutal June which showed their lowest levels, did show a clear, though small, improvement.

Despite the rebound, expected sales are trending low and remain well below average. Inventory levels have fallen compared to long-term averages, whilst order intentions are improving, though at a lower level.

Prices are rising, and the forecast is that this will continue, while employment remains comparable to that of the previous month.

Customers’ payment deadlines are up compared to January when it was down by 23%, whilst those of the suppliers are growing more moderately, though again, below usual averages.

According to the report, people are still avoiding actively going into shops, as is displayed by low levels of attendance due to the health crisis. This is the same situation as the last two months.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleNice tightens restrictions

Editors pics

September 10, 2020 | Business & Finance

Dartout lays out €75m economic recovery plan

The new Minister of State has presented the government’s latest economic recovery plan, which will see €75 million allocated over four different areas.

0
September 10, 2020 | Business & Finance

Grimaldi Forum offering hybrid events

In reaction to the current times we are living in, the Grimaldi Forum is now offering a range of services for events that combine face-to-face and virtual participation.

0
September 1, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Designer Daniela Boutsen

Daniela Boutsen could never have imagined the life she would lead when growing up in Berlin. Now, she has a successful design company listing royalty, heads of state and the elite among her clientele.

0
July 15, 2020 | Business & Finance

FOR SALE: Spacious villa in Provençal countryside

Escape to the countryside anytime your heart desires to enjoy this gorgeous Provençal villa, surrounded by the famous Côtes de Provence wineries. 

0

daily

September 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Business climate continues to decline

Stephanie Horsman

The latest survey by IMSEE has revealed that the business climate continued to weaken in July, though retail trade and the auto commerce and repair sectors saw slight improvements.

0
September 16, 2020 | Business & Finance

Oleg Petrov elected to LFP Board

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco’s Vice-President and CEO has been elected as the newest Board of Directors Member for the League of Football Professionals.

0
September 15, 2020 | Business & Finance

Gérald Mathieu takes up new position

Cassandra Tanti

Barclays announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Gérald Mathieu as Head of Private Bank Europe, Monaco and Switzerland, with immediate effect.

0
September 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

All-female team leads Cabinet

Cassandra Tanti

The Cabinet of President Stéphane Valeri is now composed of a completely female team for the first time in National Council history.

0
MORE STORIES

FOR SALE: Spacious villa in Provençal countryside

Escape to the countryside anytime your heart desires to enjoy this gorgeous Provençal villa, surrounded by the famous Côtes de Provence wineries. 

Pictet opens Monaco branch

The Pictet Group has announced the opening of a banking branch in Monaco aimed at serving private wealth management clients living in the Principality.