Business climate continues to decline

Friday, September 18, 2020
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
5 new cases of Covid-19 on 17 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 186: 2 hospitalised, 31 home monitored, 147 healed, 1 resident death
The latest survey by IMSEE has revealed that the business climate continued to weaken in July, though retail trade and the auto commerce and repair sectors saw slight improvements.
AS Monaco’s Vice-President and CEO has been elected as the newest Board of Directors Member for the League of Football Professionals.
Barclays announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Gérald Mathieu as Head of Private Bank Europe, Monaco and Switzerland, with immediate effect.
The Cabinet of President Stéphane Valeri is now composed of a completely female team for the first time in National Council history.