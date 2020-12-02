Weather
5 ° C
5°C
Thursday, December 3, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

4 new Covid cases on 2 Dec. brings total to 621: 7 hospitalised, 5 resident + 4 in ICU, 2 resident, 21 home monitored, 563 recoveries, 3 deaths

Business College formed to prevent plastic pollution

Business College formed to prevent plastic pollution

By Cassandra Tanti - December 2, 2020

BeMed officially launched its Business College on Monday, supporting companies of all sectors and sizes in implementing concrete solutions to reduce plastic pollution at its source.

According to the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, this new step is a way to facilitate exchanges between companies across the plastics value chain, scientists and NGOs active in the field, to fight against plastic pollution in the Mediterranean.

The first members of this College – Veolia, the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer group, Chanel, Haribo and Carrefour – have already started work and are fully committed to its activities.

Each year, more than 200,000 tonnes of plastic waste are dumped into the Mediterranean Sea, the equivalent of 500 containers per day. With over three trillion plastic particles, the Mediterranean is one of the most polluted seas in the world.

Faced with this observation, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the Tara Océan Foundation, Surfrider Foundation Europe, the MAVA Foundation and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) decided to create Beyond Plastic Med (BeMed) in 2015 in the form of an association based in Monaco. Its objective is to reduce plastic pollution by facilitating the implementation of effective solutions, by supporting and networking the actors involved, and by encouraging the sharing of experience.

BeMed has already supported 57 initiatives in 14 countries of the Mediterranean basin and the network grows each year through calls for projects. Beyond its financial support, BeMed aims to instill a regional dynamic by connecting organisations and encouraging the replication of effective actions.

To go further, BeMed created in January 2020 a College of Companies bringing together companies that are committed to putting in place concrete solutions to prevent plastic pollution in the Mediterranean. This College is unique in its kind because of its collaborative functioning and its Mediterranean roots. It is part of a desire to include as broadly as possible all the players in the plastic value chain – from production to the end of product life – to lead companies into a common dynamic of transition and reduction in plastic pollution.

The College relies on a committee of experts who provide scientific support for the actions carried out, as well as on the field experience of BeMed’s parent foundations and its network. During a two-day workshop on 30th November and 1st December, BeMed formalised the launch of its College during a press conference given alongside companies that are already members.

This workshop brought together the two working groups active within the College: The science/industry dialogue group, which aims to amplify companies’ knowledge in scientific matters but also to provide scientists with concrete feedback from companies. They explored the issue of the environmental impacts of the end of life of plastics.

Meanwhile, the pilot projects working group looked at developing an action plan to implement a pilot project in Marseille. It will aim to demonstrate by example that we can drastically reduce the use of single-use plastics in hotels. Stakeholders essential to the successful implementation of the project were also able to participate in the discussions.

The event also made it possible to welcome potential new members to the College. Therefore, with a view to the implementation of the project in Marseille and its eventual deployment in Tunisia, Marseilles and Tunisian companies joined the discussions.

By gradually expanding the group of companies involved, the College aims to integrate companies from different shores of the Mediterranean in a common dynamic of transition towards sustainable models to reduce plastic pollution on a regional scale.

 

(Press release)

Photo credit: Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articlePetition gains momentum
Next articleThe story behind the closure of the Hôtel Métropole

Editors pics

November 26, 2020 | Local News

Maradona’s footprint on Monaco

As the world mourns the death of football great Diego Maradona, we turn back time to 2003, when the Argentinian legend left his mark – quite literally – on the Principality.

0
November 25, 2020 | Local News

When can I travel through France?

If everything goes to plan, France will gradually come out of lockdown over the coming weeks, meaning travel to second homes and flights out of the French Riviera will resume.

0
November 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Guide to getting tested in Monaco

Rapid antigen tests are set to roll out in Monaco soon, becoming the third Covid screening option available. So, which test should you choose, where can you get it, and how much should you pay?

0
November 19, 2020 | Local News

Who were this year’s recognised heroes?

Monaco’s National Day honours not only the country and its prince, but distinguishes those who make the country what it is. This year, the country celebrated its everyday heroes.

0

daily

December 2, 2020 | Local News

Riviera airport picks up pace

Stephanie Horsman

Nice Airport has announced a complete reopening of Terminal 2 this month in an effort to get holiday travellers safely where they need to be.

0
December 2, 2020 | Local News

Holiday celebrations in full-swing

Stephanie Horsman

The Monaco Town Hall has organised a number of “Covid safe” events to ensure a merry and bright Christmas for all this festive season. 

0
December 2, 2020 | Local News

“It was like looking for a needle in a haystack”

Stephanie Horsman

Boris Herrmann, captain of the Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco, aided in the rescue effort to find fellow sailor Kevin Escoffier after he was forced to abandon ship.

0
December 2, 2020 | Local News

Business College formed to prevent plastic pollution

Cassandra Tanti

BeMed officially launched its Business College on Monday, supporting companies of all sectors and sizes in implementing concrete solutions to reduce plastic pollution.

0
MORE STORIES

Businessman kept wallet containing 12,000 euros

Local News Staff Writer -
Monaco’s Criminal Court has been told that a 33-year-old Israeli living in Russia kept a wallet containing 12,000 euros he had found in the Fairmont Monte Carlo. The resident, a father of three, committed the offence last August and was quickly apprehended by the police using video surveillance. When arrested, the defendant said that the wallet had contained 7,500 euros, but added that he was prepared to make up the difference in the two amounts. He also told the police that he believed the wallet had fallen from his wife’s handbag, although video cameras told a different story. He was alone when he picked up the wallet. Prosecuting counsel said that the accused earned 15,000 euros a month but had taken advantage of the opportunity to steal 12,000 euros. Prosecutor Cyrielle Colle called for a warning from the court and a fine corresponding to his monthly income to give him cause for reflection. Defence counsel said that the defendant - absent from the hearing - was an honest businessman who suffered from a moment of weakness. The court decided on a suspended prison sentence of 15 days.

READ MORE

Data thief faces suspended jail sentence in Monaco
Inauguration of the new underground pedestrian access at Monaco2 Station - copyright - Directorate of Communication / Manuel Vitali

Inauguration of the new underground pedestrian access...

Local News Staff Writer -
Thursday saw the official opening of the new underground pedestrian access at Monaco Station - inaugurated by HSH the Sovereign Prince.