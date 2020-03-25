Call for blood donations

Wednesday, March 25, 2020
The number of people affected by Covid-19 has risen to 27 in Monaco
Despite the current Covid-19 crisis, the need for blood continues for patients at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG).
The government has released a statement confirming that people who wish to can still donate blood despite confinement.
Each year 3,500 blood donations are necessary for the 800 patients transfused in the Principality.
To avoid unnecessary travel, the Blood Transfusion Center (CTS) recommends calling +377 97 98 98 20 to obtain an appointment on Tuesdays between 8am and 2pm, Wednesdays between 10am and 3pm, or Thursdays between 8am and 2pm.
Donors should carry with them a form specifying that their trip is for a health reason as well as the SMS confirming the appointment at the CTS.
More information can be found at www.chpg.mc Blood Donation section.
