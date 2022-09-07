Call for participants in ‘Waste is out of fashion’ week

This year’s European Waste Reduction Week is targeting fast fashion and people in the local community are being encouraged to take part in Monaco’s contribution to the important event.

As Monaco continues down the path of sustainability and environmentally friendly practices, waste management moves higher and higher up the list of priorities.

Enter European Waste Reduction Week (SERD), which runs from 19th to 27th November, a Europe-wide initiative that asks people to take charge and implement awareness-raising actions using the sustainable management of resources and waste in all member countries, European and non-European.

The theme this year is ‘Circular and Sustainable Textiles: Waste is Out of Fashion’, and to make the day a success, the Monaco government has put out a call for participants. People are being encouraged to do what inspires them and volunteer to speak or hold events at work, at schools, at members associations or anywhere they think may make an impact.

European Waste Reduction Week will be inviting people to rethink fast-fashion choices, many items of which end up in landfills or incinerators and are environmentally harmful. The idea is to discover and implement more sustainable solutions and to give textiles a second life.

All proposals are welcome, even if they do not correspond with the theme, so long as they are oriented around the three Rs: reduce, reuse and recycle.

To learn more, join the Department of the Environment for an information meeting on 13th September, the details of which can be received by writing to environnement@gouv.mc

Photo of a Cambodian factory by Francois Le Nguyen on Unsplash