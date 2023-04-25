Call for participation – Open mic event at Fort Antoine

Monaco’s young talent has until 15th May to sign up for an open mic event that is being organised for and by young people at Fort Antoine.

As part of efforts to promote the Principality’s young talent and strengthen ties between culture and youth, an open mic event will take place on Tuesday 18th July.

The event is aimed mainly at younger people, allowing those aged 18 to 30 to reveal their musical, acting, or dancing talents on the magical stage of Fort Antoine.

If you would like to take part, simply complete the online form before 15th May to sign up. The event is being organised by a committee of five 18 to 30-year-olds, who are working with teams from the Department of Cultural Affairs. From the technical side to communication, via logistics and artistic policy, they will be overseeing every aspect of the staging of what will hopefully be a hugely successful cultural event.

Do you have an event in Monaco or the French Riviera that you would like us to include in our What’s On section and events calendar? Please email editor@monacolife.net.

Photo by Monaco Life