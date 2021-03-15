Weather
Tuesday, March 16, 2021

13 Covid cases 15 Mar, 26 hospitalised, 13 in ICU, 79 home monitored, 1,922 recoveries, 27 deaths, 221 incidence rate, 8,625 people vaccinated

Call it a draw: ASM and Lille end scoreless

By Stephanie Horsman - March 15, 2021

AS Monaco put a crimp in Lille’s total domination by holding their own against the powerhouse in a scoreless match on Sunday at Stade Louis II, putting an end to the top spot team’s winning streak on the road.

One record continued and another was broken after Sunday’s match between AS Monaco and Lille saw a nil to nil draw. The Red and Whites remained unbeaten after six home games at Stade Louis II whilst Lille’s seven game streak of wins on the road was broken.

“I think it was a challenging match, said Monaco Coach Niko Kovac. “Both teams displayed a good tactical level. It was hard to break down the Lille lines. I am happy with the performance of my team. We only conceded one shot on target.”

The game got off to a slow start, with the first possibility of a shot on goal not coming until 12 minutes in when LOSC’s Timothy Weah was blocked by Monaco goalie Benjamin Lecomte. Ten minutes later it was Monaco’s turn. Wissam Ben Yedder had a too-close-to-call play that required VAR intervention that decided in the end the goal was a disappointing no-go.

The first half went on like this with a series of near hits, but not conversions. Both sides went into the locker room without a single point scored.

After half time, despite Monaco having primary possession of the ball, neither team ever gained the upper hand. The game was not entirely without excitement, but it definitely was without a goal. It ended in a 0-0 tie, and gave the Red and Whites one more point, extending their lead over fifth place Marseille by 11.

“Lille were there to play for draw and hurt us on the counterattack. We were focused. Lille are in first but Paris can take the lead tonight with a win. Marseille are coming back as well, so we must keep our distance from the fifth. We’ll talk about it again in a month, we’ll see where we stand,” the ever-cautious Coach Kovac said after the game.

Monaco plays one last match before the international break. They will face off against Saint Etienne on Friday way at Stade Geoffroy Guichard at 9pm.

 

Monaco Life with AS Monaco press release

 

 

March 11, 2021 | Local News

French airline experiments with AOK travel pass

Air France is trialing a digital ‘health pass’ for Covid-free travelers on selected flights. The company says it will share the results with other airlines to help resume air traffic.

March 11, 2021 | Business & Finance

Life after the Covid crisis

The National Council has presented to the government its health crisis exit strategy, saying Monaco should be a role model in how it emerges from this unprecedented situation.

March 11, 2021 | Local News

Electronic signatures for Monaco businesses

The government is now offering Monaco’s businesses the option to use their new digital certificate delivery service as the next step toward the country’s total digital transition.

March 10, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco to boost arsenal with AstraZeneca vaccine

Vaccine stocks will be replenished in Monaco by the end of the week with the arrival of thousands more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of March.

March 15, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New video wall for hybrid events

Cassandra Tanti

On the back of the launch of its new TV studio in September, the Grimaldi Forum has now added a giant LED TV screen to its services, diversifying its offerings in light of the pandemic.

March 15, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Subsidy offered to green leaning businesses

Stephanie Horsman

The government is offering a grant of up to €6,000 for businesses who undertake upgrades using eco-friendly materials, in support of the environment and the economic recovery plan.

March 15, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

10th Jeep Elite win for Roca team

Stephanie Horsman

The Roca team chalked up another victory Friday night when they beat ESSM Le Portel Côte d’Opale 81 to 71 on ESSM’s home turf.

March 15, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco and the World Food Program

Local News Staff Writer -
Monaco has taken part in a UN World Food Program gathering in Rome, where recent global efforts were discussed.

Fibre optic rollout complete

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
The Principality has made its next step into the digital transition as the technical installations for super high-speed fibre connectivity has been completed after three years of work.