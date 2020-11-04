Call-out to help rebuild school in Beirut

Thursday, November 5, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
15 new cases of Covid-19 on 4 Nov. brings total to 412: 8 hospitalised - 3 resident, 5 in ICU - 3 resident, 103 home monitored, 293 healed, 1 resident death
Silversea Cruises, the super-luxury cruise line based in Monaco, has taken delivery of Silver Moon - the ninth vessel in its fleet. Meanwhile, Silver Dawn is set to be delivered in 2021.
Tourism and business ties between the Italian village of Dolceacqua and Monaco are set to be strengthened if municipal efforts to ‘twin’ the two are realised.
Les Amis du Liban, AMADE, and Monaco Aide et Presence are joining forces to save the Brothers of Saint-Joseph school in Lebanon after it was severely damaged in August's explosions.
The first edition of Impact, a digital magazine connecting people with the environment, has been published by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.