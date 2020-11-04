Call-out to rebuild school in Beirut

Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
22 new cases of Covid-19 on 3 Nov. brings total to 397: 8 hospitalised - 2 resident, 5 in ICU - 3 resident, 89 home monitored, 293 healed, 1 resident death
The first edition of Impact, a digital magazine connecting people with the environment, has been released by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.
Les Amis du Liban, AMADE, and Monaco Aide et Presence are joining forces to save the Brothers of Saint-Joseph school in Lebanon after it was severely damaged in August's explosions.
The second phase of the government’s mass flu vaccination campaign is now underway with the aim of protecting all citizens against the seasonal flu virus.
Max Biaggi and Monegasque electric motorcycle maker Voxan have marked the Venturi Group’s 20th anniversary in style, setting a total of 11 new world speed records.