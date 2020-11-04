Call-out to rebuild school in Beirut

READ ALSO

The Greek Community in Monaco hosted a dinner at Monaco Yacht Club on Friday, April 27, to honour the businessman and contemporary art collector Dakis Joannou and entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou. The event was presided over by the association's president, Sophia Vaharis Tsouvelekakis.On the following day, Mr Joannou and Sir Stelios spoke at a conference, in English, entitled "Start up: Business and Art," which was moderated by the writer and journalist, Yorgos Archimandritis. The event coincided with 2018 artmonte-carlo.