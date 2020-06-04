Call to action on World Environment Day

Thursday, June 4, 2020
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Non-resident tests positive for Covid-19 on 30/5 bringing confirmed number to 99: 90 cured, 1 hospitalised in ICU, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
“We were rather unpleasantly surprised when we started to see gloves that were buried in the sand,” Joffrey Peltier, founder of Operation Clean Sea, told The Associated Press. “(A mask looked) like a jellyfish, we didn’t know exactly what it was at first. The amount of virus garbage remains limited, but it’s the promise of pollution to come if nothing is done. On our beautiful Cote d’Azur, we know that as soon it starts to rain, all the garbage coming from the gutters will end up in the sea.”
The parliament member representing Alpes-Maritimes, Eric Pauget, is proposing a bill that will result in a €300 fine for those caught dumping face masks or gloves improperly.
Finally, here is one just for the kids. The Animal Fund has set up a competition for children aged 7 to 14 asking them to create a drawing or video about plastic pollution’s effects on marine life and the planet. The best 24 projects will win a sea excursion to see the dolphins and whales of the Med.
Entries will be accepted from 1st to 30th June and can be submitted info@theanimalfund.net. For additional info visit their website at www.theanimalfund.net
Top photo by Monaco Life, all rights reserved
The 5th Monaco Artists Forum, featuring both amateur and professional artists in the Principality, kicks off on Friday 5th June and will take the form of a virtual exhibition this year.
Friday 5th June is World Environment Day and there are a myriad of things being done all over Monaco and the Riviera to help improve and protect the world around us.
Since April, the team at Andromède Océanologie has been on a new scientific mission co-sponsored by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation to study biodiversity in the Mediterranean.
The Princess Charlene of Monaco municipal swimming pool is to remain closed for the summer after a ruling by the new La Turbie municipal council this week.