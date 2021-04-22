Calling all young environmental entrepreneurs

This year’s competition takes the theme ‘When Circular Economy Saves the Ocean’ and is open to university undergraduates, post-bachelor students and young entrepreneurs who are five years or less out of school, and who have or will have a company created after January 2020. Competitors must be English speakers who have ideas that will positively impact the seas and are willing to participate in the implementation of their ideas if selected by the jury.

For more information visit: https://www.monaco-opc.com

Photo source: Pixabay