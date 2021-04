Calling all young environmental entrepreneurs

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_21770" align="alignnone" width="640"]4th edition Ladies Vintage Child CARE Charity Rally 2017. Photo: Monaco Life[/caption] The fifth edition of the very successful Ladies Vintage Car Rally will take place on September 16, organiser Martine Ackerman has announced. Once again, the proceeds of the special day will go towards funding a girls’ schools in India. This year’s theme will be “Sea. Sun and Stripes”, and nautical outfits are encouraged. About 80 ladies are expected to take part, and the start will be at Place du Casino, outside the Cafe de Paris, some time after 8:15 am following breakfast.The destination is a secret, to add a little suspense. The rally will cover about 180 kilometres, and end on Place du Palais at 7 pm with the awarding of trophies and a cocktail. There will be breaks for lunch and an afternoon tea or coffee. Participants are reminded that “this is not a race” and Martine points out that places are limited so registration must be made before July 30, with a €20 discount offered for bookings made before June 30. Payment must accompany registration. Information: www.childcaremonaco.com https://monacolife.net/the-charities-of-monaco-life-child-care-monaco/