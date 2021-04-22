Calling all young environmental entrepreneurs

Thursday, April 22, 2021
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
9 Covid cases 21 Apr, 8 hospitalised, 3 in ICU, 43 home monitored, 2,308 recoveries, 30 deaths, 63 incidence rate, 32% population vaccinated
This year’s competition takes the theme ‘When Circular Economy Saves the Ocean’ and is open to university undergraduates, post-bachelor students and young entrepreneurs who are five years or less out of school, and who have or will have a company created after January 2020. Competitors must be English speakers who have ideas that will positively impact the seas and are willing to participate in the implementation of their ideas if selected by the jury.
For more information visit: https://www.monaco-opc.com
Photo source: Pixabay
Italy has approved the lifting of some restrictions from next week, including the reopening of restaurants. But it doesn't mean everyone is free to travel to the country.
Applications are now open for the Monaco Ocean Protection Challenge in June, giving young entrepreneurial environmentalists a chance to tackle the problems facing the sea.
The Red and Whites have clinched their spot in the semi-finals of the Coupe de France after a stunning two to nil victory over Olympique Lyonnais on the road.
Prince Albert has handed out awards for the first ever Monegasque International Solidarity Organisation’s Photography Competition in Fontvieille.