Can I catch up with a group of friends?

According to the Monaco government, get-togethers involving five or more people are still discouraged in the Principality, despite France’s easing of restrictions in private homes.

While presenting France’s three-phase plan for deconfinement on 28th April, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that gatherings of more than 10 people in public or private places would be prohibited during the first phase of confinement.

But a decree on the state of health emergency in France, published on Monday, states that the ban only concerns public places and does not apply to homes.

France’s Minister of the Interior, Christophe Castaner, confirmed on Wednesday that a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people only applies to public areas. However, he advises people to be responsible and to avoid large gatherings in small private places.

In Monaco, it is also “strongly” advised that people maintain social distancing in private quarters with friends and family. A government representative confirmed to Monaco Life on Thursday that “a five-person limit in private areas is highly recommended by the Principality’s health authorities”.

The government relies on people’s common sense and social responsibility in respecting the rules.

Photo: Pixabay