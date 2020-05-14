Can I catch up with a group of friends?

Thursday, May 14, 2020
The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 96: 82 now cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
According to the Monaco government, get-togethers involving five or more people are still discouraged in the Principality, despite France’s easing of restrictions in private homes.
While presenting France’s three-phase plan for deconfinement on 28th April, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that gatherings of more than 10 people in public or private places would be prohibited during the first phase of confinement.
But a decree on the state of health emergency in France, published on Monday, states that the ban only concerns public places and does not apply to homes.
France’s Minister of the Interior, Christophe Castaner, confirmed on Wednesday that a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people only applies to public areas. However, he advises people to be responsible and to avoid large gatherings in small private places.
In Monaco, it is also “strongly” advised that people maintain social distancing in private quarters with friends and family. A government representative confirmed to Monaco Life on Thursday that “a five-person limit in private areas is highly recommended by the Principality’s health authorities”.
The government relies on people’s common sense and social responsibility in respecting the rules.
Photo: Pixabay
Social distancing, half full classrooms, masks, sanitary gel, no lunch service, one-way entries and exits… this is back to school, for some at least, in the new reality.
As part of the government’s de-escalation plan, the Monaco City Council is slowly but surely reopening services and welcoming the public, under strict conditions.
After 11 days with no additional coronavirus cases, tests on the weekend confirmed one new patient has been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Principality.
Alexis Jacquemond, a 20-year-old from Cap d’Ail, has been killed in a scooter accident at the exit of the IM2S tunnel, while travelling in the direction of Nice. Although the accident took place in the early hours of Saturday, July 15, it came to light only on Tuesday, three days later.
The young man had been travelling from a barbecue at Le Méridien in Monaco and was being followed by a friend on a second scooter when Alexis lost control of his vehicle approaching the exit of the tunnel, violently hitting the parapet.
Alerted by his friend, the Monaco fire service, paramedics and the police attended the scene, but the young man could not be saved.