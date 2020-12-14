Can I make a quick visit to Italy?

As the holidays approach, many people are wondering if they can make a run into Italy for shopping or to see loved ones. Here is the rundown on what is and isn’t allowed.

For those who are used to making regular “fun runs” into Italy, the Covid crisis has led to major disappointments, as restrictions to help curb the spread of the disease have all but stopped Monegasque visitors from spontaneously being able to enter.

This is not to say it is impossible to hit the markets in San Remo or Ventimiglia, it is just more complicated these days.

Admittance into Italy from several EU countries and Monaco is allowed only if visitors present a negative PCR or antigen test less than 48 hours old to authorities. Tests cannot be obtained in Italy, so therefore must be taken before entering.

For a quick shopping trip or to visit friends, this means you’ll have to get tested first in Monaco and complete a self-declaration form in case of checks. The form can be downloaded from this link.

Those who wish to cross the border but do not have a valid test must remain in quarantine in Italy for a fortnight.

These rules apply until 20th December 2020.

Between 21st December and 6th January 2021, all travellers coming from France or Monaco must remain in Italy for two weeks, regardless of a negative test. So, quick shopping trips are ruled out completely.

From 7th to 15th January, travellers can revert back to eluding quarantine if they have proof of a negative test. After this date, the government will decide which measures to enact.

Nearby Liguria is classed as a yellow zone and remains under the baseline national restrictions including a nightly 10pm curfew. Bars and restaurants are allowed to open until 6pm, while shops can remain open until 9pm. Shopping centres are closed on weekends, with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies, news agents and tobacconists. The popular markets remain open.

Meanwhile, ski facilities are closed until 6th January.

Mask wearing is mandatory at all times and only “essential” trips to Italy are allowed without restriction.

So basically, for visitors looking to pop over to do weekly supermarket shopping or pick up some gifts from the markets, it’s not going to be possible unless they are willing to be tested ahead of time or are prepared to stay in quarantine for 14 days. Either way, it may just be easier to shop local for now.

Photo of Genoa, source is Pixabay