Canadian MMA icon to chair Sportel Awards in Monaco

Georges St-Pierre, known as one of the best mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters worldwide, will chair the Sportel Awards jury at the Grimaldi Forum in October.

The two-time UFC champion, called “rush” in reference of his lighting speed, is a two-time UFC champion and will chair the Sportel jury between 22th and 24th October.

St-Pierre, born in Quebec, has an incredible record (26 wins out of 28 fights, including eight by knockout, six by submission and 12 by decision) and made his long-awaited comeback at Madison Square Garden in 2017, following a four-year absence. He has been voted Athlete of the Year and Fighter of the Year on several occasions.

The Canadian officially retired in 2019 after a glistening 17-year career and is now focusing on his other projects, most notably his acting career, including appearances in ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ and ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’.

He will chair the Sportel Awards Ceremony on 24th October, an event which rewards the best sports books and sports images of the year. “In addition to the missions that I have been assigned to, chairing the jury and selecting the most beautiful sports images, it is above all a great human adventure that promises to be exceptional. It is a unique opportunity to meet the greatest champions in their respective disciplines in one place, to share our common values and passion,” said St-Pierre.

The awards, created in 1990 and under the Honorary patronage of Prince Albert II, is an event that allows exceptional and unique encounters with champions during public events specially dedicated to them, such as signings, exclusive meetings, and screenings.

On St-Pierre’s attendance at the event, Laurent Puons, CEO of Monaco Mediax said, “Georges St-Pierre is a real MMA legend, an athlete whose incredible performances have been highlighted all throughout his career thanks to his determination, his humility and to his moral and physical strength.”

He added, “He is an athlete with unique human values. I am extremely happy and proud that he has agreed to chair the jury of experts who will be selecting the most beautiful sports images of the year.”

Photo source: Sportel