Cancer research boost thanks to new microscope

The first ever Gastronomy Festival will be held in Monaco in just under a week, taking diners on a flavour journey through some of the Principality’s finest restaurants. Created by famous Russian restaurant journalist Ian Cherepanov, the festival will take place from 7th to 20th October and include a special set menu at five of Monaco’s hottest restaurants: Cantinetta Antinori, Song Qi, Beefbar, Twiga and Cova. [caption id="attachment_38771" align="alignnone" width="900"]Twiga[/caption] “I love Monaco and I usually spend half of the year here,” Ian Cherepanov told Monaco Life. “My family and I like to go to restaurants and discover something new. The idea of this festival is to allow restaurants to show their concept through a special set menu.” Each restaurant will be offering a special set of dishes inspired by traditions and world trends, covering everything from Mediterranean to Japanese cuisine, including fish and meat suggestions. [caption id="attachment_38769" align="alignnone" width="900"]Beefbar[/caption] “I really want to make Monaco a gastronomic capital of Europe,” says Ian. “Through this festival I hope people from all over the world will come here not only for the beautiful life and sport events but also for high gastronomy.” Ian Cherepanov was awarded best food critic in Russia in 2017 by FoodShow Award. He expects the festival to grow in popularity throughout the years and to include more restaurants in future editions.