Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
few clouds
11.5 ° C
14 °
8.9 °
67%
1.5kmh
20%
Fri
12 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
13 °
Thursday, February 20, 2020

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The Monaco Red Cross joins international call for donations to tackle coronavirus

Cancer research boost thanks to new microscope

Cancer research boost thanks to new microscope

By Stephanie Horsman - February 20, 2020

The Monaco Scientific Centre’s medical biology department has announced the acquisition of a state-of-the-art microscope that allows researchers to study cancer cells to better assist in finding cures.

This holotomographic microscope, which cost €24,000, gives scientists the opportunity to make daily tests on different cancer cells extracted directly from patient’s tumours. They can ascertain the cell’s migrations and proliferation capacity using this microscope, as well as methodically see how the cells interact or react with certain drugs. 

This type of study gives them a better idea of the behaviour of different cancers, paving the way for more specific treatments depending on which type a patient suffers from. Normally an extraordinarily tedious and time-consuming process, the microscope allows researchers to leave the cells in an incubator in controlled conditions mimicking the human body. They then film them as they proliferate.

This microscope also can test the density and thickness of the cells. This can help determine their proliferation according to size and the rates in which they multiply. 

Currently, the microscope is being used to study paediatric brain cancers. Clearly, time is of the essence when dealing with a child facing terminal illness, so the ability to get results in days rather than months is nothing short of miraculous. Researchers and doctors hope that by studying these cancers as they metastasise, they can figure out ways to halt and even reverse their progress, saving lives and giving hope where once there was little.

 

Photo: Pixabay

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleRevving up for Formula One 2020 season
Next articleMonaco Red Cross joins call for donations

Editors pics

December 23, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!

0
December 3, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Digital health records soon available in Principality

Patients in Monaco will soon benefit from having their medical history stored in e-health records. EHRs, as they are otherwise known, are real-time, patient-centered records that make information available instantly and securely to authorised users.  The Government of Monaco and the French Ministry of Solidarity and Health recently met in Paris at the Delegation for European and International […]

0
November 29, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Princess for a night

Lifestyle contributor Isabella Marino takes us to the glamorous Princess Grace Foundation Awards Gala in New York. On 25th November, I was fortunate to attend the Princess Grace Awards Gala at the iconic hotel The Plaza. The setting was magical with a romantic red carpet and a photo wall with 65,000 fresh red roses! My […]

0
September 25, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

MYS series: Opulence’s growing conscious

Hydroponic gardens, tennis courts and luxury dog homes are all features that superyacht designer, Dickie Bannenberg, has been asked to incorporate into his designs. “It’s a crowded market. Middle-of-the-road design is not going to shine,” Bannenberg says. But along with jacuzzis and recording studios, today’s designers are now also being tasked with developing laboratories, specialist […]

0

daily

February 20, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Cancer research boost thanks to new microscope

Stephanie Horsman

The CSM has announced the acquisition of a state-of-the-art microscope that allows researchers to study cancer cells to better assist in finding cures.

0
February 13, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Moët Hennessy goes ‘green’

Stephanie Horsman

Moët Hennessy has just announced they will be shifting to organic and sustainable practices, going so far as creating a ‘University of Living Soils’.

0
February 12, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Aqua is still on the market

Cassandra Tanti

We take a closer look at the superyacht concept that is making headlines across the globe: the hydrogen-powered Aqua.

0
February 12, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New police unit to improve quality of life

Cassandra Tanti

A new police unit has been introduced in Monaco and is tasked with easing traffic, controlling uncivil behaviour and fighting noise pollution.

0
MORE STORIES

Gastronomy Festival Monaco

The first ever Gastronomy Festival will be held in Monaco in just under a week, taking diners on a flavour journey through some of the Principality’s finest restaurants. Created by famous Russian restaurant journalist Ian Cherepanov, the festival will take place from 7th to 20th October and include a special set menu at five of Monaco’s hottest restaurants: Cantinetta Antinori, Song Qi, Beefbar, Twiga and Cova. [caption id="attachment_38771" align="alignnone" width="900"] Twiga[/caption] “I love Monaco and I usually spend half of the year here,” Ian Cherepanov told Monaco Life. “My family and I like to go to restaurants and discover something new. The idea of this festival is to allow restaurants to show their concept through a special set menu.” Each restaurant will be offering a special set of dishes inspired by traditions and world trends, covering everything from Mediterranean to Japanese cuisine, including fish and meat suggestions. [caption id="attachment_38769" align="alignnone" width="900"] Beefbar[/caption] “I really want to make Monaco a gastronomic capital of Europe,” says Ian. “Through this festival I hope people from all over the world will come here not only for the beautiful life and sport events but also for high gastronomy.” Ian Cherepanov was awarded best food critic in Russia in 2017 by FoodShow Award. He expects the festival to grow in popularity throughout the years and to include more restaurants in future editions.    

Video campaign highlights violence against women

Monaco has launched an awareness campaign as part of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and it has attracted the support of a range of key sporting personalities in the Principality. According to statistics group IMSEE, 26 cases of violence against women have been logged so far this year by the Monaco Public Security Department regarding people residing mainly in the Principality. In more than half of cases, the violence is physical, while a quarter of the incidents involved sexual violence. As part of Monaco’s continued efforts to combat the crimes, Céline Cottalorda, Delegate for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights, has introduced a video campaign on the theme ‘Confronting Violence Against Women, Let’s Act’. The campaign was launched ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which is being observed on Monday 25th November. The video uses dance to metaphorically explain the suffering of women who are victims of physical, mental or sexual abuse and includes a hashtag, #ViolenceFemmeJagis, in an effort to help the video go viral. The dance was performed by Alessandra Tognoloni, soloist from the Ballets de Monte-Carlo, and choreographed by Marguerite Ferreira Boffa. [caption id="attachment_42108" align="alignnone" width="900"] PHOTO: ©Michael Alesi- Communication Department[/caption] The meeting was punctuated by the support of many illustrious residents including Isabelle Bonnal, Director of National Education for Youth and Sports, Karine Chatenet, President of the Soroptimist Club of Monaco, and Yakuba Ouattara of Roca Team. Monaco’s sports community have also committed themselves to the cause, and personalities such as Saša Obradović, Roca Team Coach, AS Monaco Basketballers Dee Bost and Yakuba Ouattara, and Roca Team General Manager and Executive Director Oleksiy Yefimov participated in the campaign by recording a message of support in their native languages. Additionally, two interactive theatre performances will be held on Monday at the Princess Grace Theatre. The first, organised by the Department of National Education, Youth and Sports, is for high school students and will speak about virtual meetings and is at 2:30pm. The second is at 6pm, is free and open to the general public covering the topic of domestic violence. Both presentations ask for audience participation, turning the public from passive viewers to “spect-acteurs”. The Principality has long been associated with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and has been a defender of the rights of women through both government actions and the work of private organisations.  