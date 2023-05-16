Cannes Film Festival: Embracing change and Indiana Jones’ final adventure

The 76th Cannes Film Festival returns with Hollywood A-listers and the industry’s top filmmakers to show that mixing old and new can make a heady mix indeed.

Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday 16th May. For the next two weeks, this iconic date in the movie calendar will be proving that while some things never change, others never stay the same.

INDY’S BACK AND OTHER TRIBUTES

One of the highlights of this year’s event will be the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the final instalment of one of the film industry’s best loved franchises, on Thursday 18th May. The film sees Harrison Ford in the lead role, some 42 years after he first charmed audiences everywhere with the action-adventure blockbuster Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Ford will be on hand at the premiere and will be given an honorary Palme d’Or for his contribution to film, notably with the Indiana Jones series, but also as an actor who has stood the test of time.

Michael Douglas has also been pegged to receive a Palme d’Or this year as a tribute to his film career, which has spanned over a half century. He is to be Cannes’ Guest of Honour this year.

“It’s always a breath of fresh air to be at Cannes, for so long a wonderful platform for daring creators, artistic daring and excellence in storytelling,” Douglas said in a statement. “After more than 50 years in the industry, it is an honour to return to the Croisette to open the festival and embrace the universal language of cinema that we share.”

Director Martin Scorsese, who at 80 is still making films, will debut his highly anticipated movie Killers of the Flower Moon as well, exactly 50 years after his first appearance at Cannes for Mean Streets.

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro, and is about a series of murders in 1920s Oklahoma of members of the Osage nation after oil is found on their land.

DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

Seven female directors are vying for the Palme d’Or this year, up two over last year, and two of these are films set in Africa. Another four films from Africa are in the running, all in the Un Certain Regard category, the parallel section of the Cannes Film Festival that highlights bold and innovative films.

This shows that Cannes is definitely trying to get some parity when it comes to gender and race equality.

CINEMA DE LA PLAGE

Whilst the celebrities are spotlighted, the public also can have some fun at Cannes. Each evening at the Festival’s outdoor theatre, a selection of films will be screened free for anyone who arrives early enough to find a place for their towel or is lucky enough to nab a deck chair.

The film choices are eclectic and range from Hollywood classics like Badlands and Thelma and Louise to European films and avant-premieres.

Screenings start at 9.30pm at Plage Macé on the Croisette.

STAR SIGHTINGS

Of course, the Festival wouldn’t be what it is without the presence of a contingent of the superstars of the screen. The best place to catch glimpses of them is at the Palais des Festivals as they make their way up the red carpet, but it’s not always easy to jockey for a good spot.

For more up-close and personal sightings, fans need to have keen eyes. Celebrities can be found everywhere in the city during the Festival, but have been known to be seen walking along the Croisette, at the bar at the Carlton Hotel, Café Roma, La Maison du Porto and Foquet’s at the Majestic.

To check out the full programme of events, please click here.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo credit: Maxence Parey / Cannes Film Festival Facebook