Cannes Film Festival still on the cards for 2020

Organisers of the Cannes Film Festival – a major tourist drawcard for Monaco – say they will be looking at new ways to host the event in light of France’s ban on festivals until mid-July.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the Cannes Film Festival had already been postponed from its original mid-May dates to late June and early July.

However, organisers said this week that this was “no longer an option” after President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that festivals could not resume until mid-July at the earliest.

“It is clearly difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could be held this year in its original form,” the organisers said in a statement, adding they were exploring “all contingencies” to realise Cannes 2020 “in one way or another”.

The virus outbreak has ravaged Monaco’s glittering spring and summer cultural calender, with organisers cancelling the Monaco Grand Prix and the Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

However, Cannes has so far resisted cancelling this year’s festival completely. Organisers say that discussions have already started with industry participants over what form Cannes 2020 could take.

“They agree that the Festival de Cannes, an essential pillar for the film industry, must explore all contingencies to support the year of cinema by making Cannes 2020 real, in one way or another,” the organisers said. “Each and everyone knows that many uncertainties are still reigning over the international health situation. We hope to be able to communicate promptly regarding the shapes that this Cannes 2020 will take.”

The festival was due to announce its line-up this week, with film director Spike Lee set to head the jury, the first person of black African heritage to do so.