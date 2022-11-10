Cap 3000 to give clothing “second life” in exchange for gift cards

This weekend, the Cap 3000 shopping centre, in collaboration with organisation The Second Life, is holding a pop-up event where people can trade used clothing items in good condition for a gift card.

Globally, an estimated 92 million tonnes of textiles waste is created each year; the equivalent of a rubbish truck full of clothes ending up on landfill sites every second. This shocking statistic puts into sharp focus the amount of waste created by discarded clothes, but many people simply don’t know what else to do with items they no longer want.

A solution to this dilemma can be found this weekend at Cap 3000. A pop-up stand, organised by The Second Life – a platform designed to give second-hand items a new life – will be set up from 11th to 13th November, allowing people to come with their clothes and perhaps get something in return for them.

“This physical kiosk will be located at the main entrance, Porte de Cannes, from 10am to 6pm for three days,” says Julie Magnan-Antonini, marketing and communication director of Cap 3000.

The way it works is that sellers are walked through The Second Life’s website and are asked a few basic questions. After a short analysis period, the website will propose an amount, which the seller can accept or reject. If accepted, a voucher is printed, and the items can be dropped at a relay point. A QR code is then generated and the seller has three weeks to go to a Cap 3000 info point and collect a gift voucher, valid for one year, to be used at any shop in the award-winning mall.

There are some ground rules with regard to the items being sold. The platform accepts men’s, women’s, children’s and baby clothes from 1,800 registered brands. They do not accept undergarments, pyjamas, tights, jewellery, handbags, shoes or other accessories. Finally, the pieces must be in new or almost-new condition, with no missing buttons or signs of heavy wear.

The site also indicates how many gallons of water is saved by reselling rather than tossing, giving it an eco-friendly twist.

So for those looking for a pre-holiday clear out, head to Cap 3000 this weekend!

Photo source: Unsplash