Weather
1 ° C
1°C
Tuesday, January 5, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

10 new Covid cases on 4 Jan. brings total to 917: 17 hospitalised: 7 resident + 4 in ICU: 2 resident, 95 home monitored, 743 recoveries, 4 deaths

Car-free day returns to Monaco

Car-free day returns to Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - January 5, 2021

No-car zones will become a more regular feature of Monaco, as the government builds on the success of ‘Bike Sunday’ and helps citizens transition to a cleaner form of transportation.

The government initiated the first ‘Bike Sunday’ on 20th September and it was such a great success it has decided to make it a regular event.

On 10th January, from 10am to 5pm, the lower part of the F1 Grand-Prix circuit will be a designated “bike-only” zone. Boulevard Albert 1er, JF Kennedy, and Route de la Piscine will all be closed off to traffic.

The event is designed for young and old and aims to “take-back” this zone from cars.

Like the first event, participants will also be able to enjoy a range of entertainment and workshops on Quai Albert 1er. The Department of Public Safety will be offering a training course on road safety for cyclists and an awareness workshop on the risks associated with alcohol consumption.

The Union Cycliste de Monaco will hold educational workshops on sharing the road with motorists and help explain the aim of soft mobility.

Meanwhile, MonaBike will offer its bikes to the public free of charge for the day, together with electric bicycles and scooters by retailers in the Principality, including Monaco Bike Pro, Monecobike, Stajvelo, The Bike Shop.

For the safety of all, wearing a helmet is compulsory for those up to the age of 18 when riding a bicycle and a scooter.

The event, organised by the Department of the Environment with the support of Club VE and the Municipal Council, will take place in strict compliance with health rules and social distancing. Wearing a mask will be compulsory for people not participating in a sporting activity and hydroalcoholic gel will be made available.

The event will result in traffic disruptions with the total closure of several lanes from 9:30am to 5pm.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleCasiraghi gets “emotional” during Monaco shoot

Editors pics

January 5, 2021 | Local News

Casiraghi gets “emotional” during Monaco shoot

Monaco features as the backdrop for Charlotte Casiraghi’s first advertisement with Chanel, but that’s not the only reason why the fashion photoshoot pulled at her heart strings.

0
January 2, 2021 | Local News

Warm wishes from Prince Albert, Princess Charlene

In his NYE address, Prince Albert has assured citizens of his “commitment to leading the Principality out of this health crisis towards a more stable, prosperous and just future.”

0
December 31, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Strict restaurant rules from 2nd January

People will have to prove they are either a Monaco resident, or are working or staying in the Principality, in order to dine at local restaurants from Saturday.

0
December 27, 2020 | Local News

Christmas at the Palace

Princess Charlene has spread a little virtual Christmas cheer, sharing hilarious snaps of Prince Albert getting in the festive spirit - a playful contrast to the Palace's holiday family portrait.

0

daily

January 5, 2021 | Local News

Car-free day returns to Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

No-car zones will become a more regular feature of Monaco, as the government builds on the success of ‘Bike Sunday’ and helps citizens transition to a cleaner form of transportation.

0
January 5, 2021 | Local News

Outrage in France over unimpressive start

Stephanie Horsman

France is stepping up its vaccination programme after a ridiculously slow start that saw just 516 shots given in the first week of roll out.

0
January 5, 2021 | Local News

In focus: The Global DeFi Congress

Cassandra Tanti

Agora will launch the first and only event focused on Decentralised Finance in the Middle East and North Africa region in February.

0
January 5, 2021 | Local News

England goes into tough new lockdown

Stephanie Horsman

After weeks of waffling and contradictory information, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the UK will be going into a national lockdown.

0
MORE STORIES

Naked Brigitte coming soon to Monaco

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_27275" align="alignnone" width="513"]Photo: Mairie de Monaco Photo: Mairie de Monaco[/caption] The Espace Léo Ferré will host for the second time the retro-modern duo Brigitte, formed by singers Sylvie Hoarau and Aurélie Saada. With a double platinum record and a musical success for their album “Et vous, tu m’aimes?” (And you, do you love me?) released in 2011, Brigitte is a blazing success, largely confirmed by their second album, “A bouche que veux-tu» (A mouth that you want), which has propelled the talented duo to the rank of major artists on the French scene. On each of their tours, in France and around the world, Brigitte has been captivating sold-out audiences. In their third album “Nues” (Naked),” haunted by Véronique Sanson and Michel Berger, Aurélie told Le Figaro: "It has something not sexy, this album is pain rather than glamour and languor." Monaco will be able to hear for themselves on March 30, at 8:30 pm at Espace Léo Ferré. General admission: €30, seats: €36. Information: +377 93 10 12 10.

READ ALSO 

https://monacolife.net/full-season-at-home-and-abroad-for-ballets-de-monte-carlo/  

Monaco Red Cross committed to oral hygiene

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_30596" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Facebook Croix-Rouge de Monaco Photo: Facebook Croix-Rouge de Monaco[/caption] The Monaco Red Cross regularly takes part in the promotion of oral hygiene in the Principality. In particular, volunteers are trained each year in kindergartens and schools to raise awareness about good brushing technique. The Red Cross also provides families with free dental hygiene equipment, including certified organic toothpaste. Following a number of concerns expressed by some parents, the Red Cross points out that the composition of this toothpaste is perfectly in line with European regulations. Each parent obviously remains free to use, or not, the material provided. The Monaco Red Cross is always available to answer parents’ questions. info@croix-rouge.mc

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/training-day-for-red-cross-volunteers-date-announced-for-jumbo-sale/