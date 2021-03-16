Carabiniers get new cycling kit

Wednesday, March 17, 2021
15 Covid cases 16 Mar, 31 hospitalised, 13 in ICU, 84 home monitored, 1,932 recoveries, 27 deaths, 221 incidence rate, 8,625 people vaccinated
The Prince’s Riflemen were officially handed their new Fight AIDS Monaco cycling jerseys on Monday at the Fairmont Hotel, as Prince Albert II and Princess Stephanie were given personalised versions of their own.
Photo by Gaetan Luci / Prince’s Palace
WHO safety experts and the European Medicines Agency are meeting separately to discuss the AstraZeneca vaccine, whose usage has been suspended in several countries, including France.
Director General of Health Jérôme Salomon has announced the imminent arrival of Covid-19 home-tests in France as part of the government’s “test, alert, protect” strategy.
The government has equipped workers in Monaco’s administrative services with transparent masks to make life easier for people with hearing loss or other impediments to understanding.
