Weather
5 ° C
5°C
Friday, November 20, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

8 new cases of Covid-19 on 19 Nov. brings total to 573: 22 hospitalised - 6 resident + 6 in ICU - 3 resident, 43 home monitored, 497 recoveries, 3 deaths

Carlo app offering QR code contactless payment

Carlo app offering QR code contactless payment

By Stephanie Horsman - November 20, 2020

Local start-up Carlo, the app that rewards customers each time they use it at participating shops, has gone the extra mile and is now offering contactless payment using QR code technology.

The Carlo application, being used by over 100 stores in the Principality, is the first mobile payment application that rewards users for their contribution to the local economy.

Monaco-based, the company aims to be innovators for local commerce and payment sectors. Now, users can also use it to pay for goods and services using CarloPay.

CarloPay is a simple method of payment requiring only a smartphone, eliminating the need for cash or cards. To get started, users need only link their bank card to their Carlo profile. The payments are secure, as a PIN code or fingerprint from the smartphone owner is required for each purchase, and each payment is processed by French payment company Lemonway, who have been approved by the ACPR-Banque de France.

Carlo rewards its users each time they use the app at partner stores in Monaco. By scanning the QR code in a shop, the users automatically gets 5% cash back on their “virtual wallet”. Customers can accumulate cashback funds to spend at other shops in the network.

It is also a helpful tool to keep track of spending, as the app categorises purchases, showing what is being spent on food, clothing, entertainment and the like.

The Prince’s Government asked Carlo to contribute to the recovery plan and the revitalisation of Monegasque businesses during the health and economic crisis. In order to continue to reward public service employees in a context of budget deficit, the Government decided to set up digital gift vouchers through the app. These gift vouchers can be spent in a large network of shops in the Principality, thus giving a boost to local traders and generating VAT for the state as part of the #ExtendedMonaco projects and the #RelanceEconomique.

Users of the app have nearly tripled in the past year and the number of merchants participating has almost quadrupled.

Antoine Bahri, Founder of Carlo, said is proud to be contributing to Monaco’s economy, especially in these difficult times: “We are truly honoured to have been considered and called upon for this operation. We are doing everything to make this project sustainable and have an impact on Monegasque retailing in the long term.”

 Carlo has plans to expand to other European cities in the coming years.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleShop re-openings for Christmas far from certain

Editors pics

November 19, 2020 | Local News

Who were this year’s recognised heroes?

Monaco’s National Day honours not only the country and its prince, but distinguishes those who make the country what it is. This year, the country celebrated its everyday heroes.

0
November 18, 2020 | Local News

National Day quiz

On Thursday 19th November, the entire Principality proudly celebrates its National Day. So how much do you actually know about Monaco?

0
November 17, 2020 | Local News

Special Order of Grimaldi honours

As part of National Day celebrations, Prince Albert this year wanted to honour all the men and women who have been at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 in Monaco.

0
November 17, 2020 | Business & Finance

MEB’s e-mission to Russia

The Monaco Economic Board hosted its first ever economic e-mission with Russian entrepreneurs this month, paving the way for future business opportunities with the country.

0

daily

November 20, 2020 | Business & Finance

Carlo app offering QR code contactless payment

Stephanie Horsman

Local start-up Carlo, the app that rewards customers each time they use it at participating shops, has gone the extra mile and is now offering contactless payment using QR code technology.

0
November 20, 2020 | Business & Finance

Shop re-openings for Christmas far from certain

Stephanie Horsman

Despite the current lockdown showing some positive results, French Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher says a blanket re-opening of stores in time for the holiday rush is not a foregone conclusion.

0
November 20, 2020 | Business & Finance

Boris Hermann in seventh place in Vendee Global

Stephanie Horsman

Boris Hermann, skippering the Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco in the Vendee Global, has just crossed the equator and is currently in seventh place in the gruelling solo around-the-world sailing race.

0
November 19, 2020 | Business & Finance

‘Fearless’ women step forward for TEDx

Cassandra Tanti

The feminist pioneer behind a new Hollywood biopic, a former PM of Australia, and a Belarus politician at the centre of a political nightmare will form part of the next TEDx Monte Carlo Women event.

0
MORE STORIES

Princess Charlene visits South Africa to promote...

Local News Nancy Heslin -
[caption id="attachment_15774" align="alignnone" width="710"]Photo: Eric Mathon Photo: Eric Mathon[/caption] Princess Charlene returned from an eventful weekend in South Africa, where she continues to promote her foundation, with a mission in aid of water safety and drowning prevention, as well as teaching CPR. On Friday, April 21, Her Serene Highness hosted a private cocktail function in Sandton, Johannesburg, which included many of South Africa’s most prestigious names. The Princess, along with several of South Africa’s most highly-regarded athletes, addressed the group about her Foundation, which was “created to raise public awareness about the dangers of the water, teach children preventive measures, and teach them to swim”. According to the World Health Organisation, drowning the third leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide and in 2012, approximately 372,000 people died from drowning, with “children, particularly in low and middle-income countries” being at the highest risk of drowning. [caption id="attachment_15776" align="alignnone" width="709"]Photo: Eric Mathon Photo: Eric Mathon[/caption] In a touching speech, Princess Charlene expressed how the Foundation is committed to saving lives. According to Her Serene Highness, “Here in South Africa, drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death after road accidents." She continued, “We can save so many lives, simply by teaching people essential water safety skills and how to swim and by focusing on one person, one family, one community at a time.” While the Princess Charlene Foundation works in 30 countries, in South Africa alone, the Foundation’s three programmes in 2016 helped over 30,000 people – Learn to Swim: 2,507 people; Water Safety: 27,242; and Sport & Education: 467. Gavin Varejes, President of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa, who was in Monaco last month as part of the Monaco-South Africa Rugby Exchange, commented, “By working with children in underprivileged areas, who are at greater risk, to teach them about water safety, the Foundation is ensuring that fewer senseless deaths from drowning occur. These children can go on to live healthy and fulfilled lives, and that is key to the future of our country.” [caption id="attachment_15773" align="alignnone" width="709"]Photo: Eric Mathon Photo: Eric Mathon[/caption] [caption id="attachment_15772" align="alignnone" width="709"]Photo: Eric Mathon Photo: Eric Mathon[/caption] During her stay in South Africa, the Princess visited Gugulesizwe Primary School, also on Friday, to meet with staff and children, as a follow up to her visit in 2012 when she donated to the school a vegetable garden, now a thriving garden that helps to feed the community. Over the weekend, Princess Charlene, who is a Patron of the Red Cross, worked with the Red Cross SA to give teachers and children who function as the head of their households a lesson in essential first aid and CPR to help them protect their family and friends. Acting Mayor of Ekurhuleni, Cllr Lesiba Mpya, and the Mayoress, Mrs Sinazo Masina attended the event, and generously provided lunch for the 900 school children, as well as the staff and guests. [caption id="attachment_15775" align="alignnone" width="709"]Photo: Eric Mathon Photo: Eric Mathon[/caption] On Saturday, the inaugural Princess Charlene Ladies Day was held at Turffontein Racecourse in Johannesburg. This charity race day was created to benefit three deserving associations through a first-class sporting event for the public to enjoy and featured a raffle prize of an exquisite diamond pendant sponsored by Petra Diamonds. "It was great to see the Racing Association taking the initiative to host such an exciting charity race day at Turffontein to benefit the Red Cross, Gugulesizwe Primary School and the Highveld Horse Care Unit, three exceptionally worthwhile causes," Princess Charlene told Monaco Life. "The track was buzzing with excitement and it was wonderful to see so many families there." There were two maiden plate races on the day and the Empress Palace Stakes, each of which carried the name of Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene. After the incredible success of the day, it is hoped that this racing event will become one of the most highly anticipated events on the Gauteng social calendar, with an increasing number of needy organisations benefiting from the initiative. Article first published April 26, 2017.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=15099

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=12888