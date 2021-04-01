Weather
Thursday, April 1, 2021

6 Covid cases 31 Mar, 18 hospitalised, 7 in ICU, 84 home monitored, 2,115 recoveries, 28 deaths, 226 incidence rate, 10,829 people vaccinated

Carrefour workers to strike this weekend

By Cassandra Tanti - April 1, 2021

Carrefour Monaco employees will stage a strike this Saturday amidst the busy Easter weekend. They’re demanding a “Covid bonus” for working in one of the few sectors that hasn’t closed during the crisis, despite the health risks.

Information on the strike is being distributed to Carrefour customers outside the Fontvielle store, informing them of the 24-hour strike on Saturday 3rd April.

“Since the start of the health crisis, Carrefour Monaco employees have been more present than ever to keep the store open to customers,” reads the leaflet by the Syndicat du Commerce de Monaco (Monaco Trade Union). “They took risks and many of them contracted the virus. The work of the employees has enabled Carrefour to achieve a record turnover, not equalled in 20 years.”

Meanwhile, according to the Monaco Trade Union, the number of employees has fallen by 29 over the space of two years, “considerably increasing the workload for those present, contrary to their salary”.

The workers are demanding a “Covid bonus” of €1,000 euros per employee. They are also calling on management to stop all restructuring projects aimed at further reducing staff numbers.

The strike is expected to lead to delays in restocking and checkout.

 

Photo of Carrefour workers handing out information leaflets at the Fontvielle store, by the Syndicat du Commerce de Monaco

 

 

March 30, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

First report on health impact of Covid

IMSEE has provided a clear snapshot of the health and mortality impact of Covid-19 in 2020 on the Principality in a comprehensive new report.

0
March 29, 2021 | Local News

Raising sustainably-minded entrepreneurs

Monaco Life speaks to Angelo and Tino, two brothers raised in the Principality who have set their sights on normalising sustainability in the fashion industry with their new R4 clothing line.

0
March 27, 2021 | Local News

Inside Monaco’s Cherry Blossom celebration

Monaco Life was invited to the exclusive launch of the ‘Cherry Blossom, Make A Wish’ event at the Hôtel de Paris organised by The High Life Monaco and officially opened by Prince Albert.

0
March 24, 2021 | Local News

Opinion: Top takeaways from Six Nations

The Principality’s rugby expert Mark Thomas gives Monaco Life readers his take on this year’s Six Nations Championship heading in to the weekend finale.

0

April 1, 2021 | Local News

Carrefour workers to strike this weekend

Cassandra Tanti

Carrefour Monaco employees are staging a strike this Saturday, demanding a “Covid bonus” for working in one of the few sectors that hasn’t closed during the crisis, despite the risks.

0
April 1, 2021 | Local News

Roca team in semi-finals

Stephanie Horsman

For the first time in the club’s history, AS Monaco Basketball is going to the Euro Cup 7 semi-finals after a hard fought 90 to 87 win over Buducnost Podgorica.

0
April 1, 2021 | Local News

Marine science efforts continue in Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

Two Monegasque organisations dedicated to marine sciences have agreed to continue working together to find ways to protect and increase knowledge of the seas. 

0
April 1, 2021 | Local News

Umberto Tozzi charity event in Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

Italian superstar Umberto Tozzi will play a special live-streaming concert at the Summer Sporting to benefit his musicians, technical and support staff who haven't worked for a year.

0
20th anniversary of GRECO

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
GRECO, or the Group of States against Corruption, celebrated 20 years at an official ceremony in Strasbourg last week.

until Sept. 24 – Family workshops: Discover...

Local News Staff Writer -
Until 24 September, Sundays, 10.30 am to 11.30 am, Nouveau Musée National – Villa Paloma/Villa Sauber Family workshops: Discover the variety of plant species in the garden at Villa Paloma with the Le jardin de senteurs (“Garden of scents”) workshop, or enjoy the playful trail through the garden at Villa Sauber. The workshops are free but places are limited For information and bookings, contact: public@nmnm.mc