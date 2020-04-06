Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Monday, April 6, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 77 in Monaco: 4 cured, 12 hospitalised, 4 in ICU

Cars turned away at Monaco’s border

Cars turned away at Monaco’s border

By Cassandra Tanti - April 6, 2020

Border police stopped more than 120 cars from entering Monaco on the weekend as authorities reinforce strict movement controls for the Principality.

The government announced on Monday 6th April that it has strengthened police controls at the borders with Italy and France to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in the Principality.

On Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th April, police carried out just over 3,500 checks, both at the borders of the Principality and on its territory. About 200 people were asked to return home for not respecting the notion of short distance travel.

Twenty fines were issued to people who could not properly justify why they were travelling on the highway.

During these checks, nearly 120 vehicles were refused access to Monegasque territory.

The Prince’s government has imposed strict controls on movement in Monaco with only “essential” trips authorised, such as food shopping or walking the dog.

“Travel to visit a family member or friends is not allowed. The same is true for trips to the countryside or on boats,” said the government in a statement.

People who fail to comply with the rules face a fine of up to €200.

 

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleLiving peacefully with orangutans in 2020
Next articleNew covert contact points for women

Editors pics

March 28, 2020 | Local News

Home confinement extended by two weeks

Prince Albert has ordered the extension of lockdown measures until 15th April, in line with a decision taken in neighbouring France.

0
March 25, 2020 | Local News

Call for blood donations

Despite the current Covid-19 crisis, the need for blood continues for patients at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG).

0
March 24, 2020 | Local News

Chloroquine approved at CHPG, banned in pharmacies

Chloroquine is being used “under very close medical supervision” in Monaco, the government has revealed. Meanwhile, pharmacies are banned from selling the drug amid concern over self-medication.

0
March 22, 2020 | Local News

Prince sanctions curfew on Monaco

A curfew of 10pm is now being enforced in Monaco, and those caught breaking the rules will be hit with a 200€ fine.

0

daily

April 6, 2020 | Local News

New covert contact points for women

Cassandra Tanti

Victims of domestic violence will now be able to seek help at pharmacies in Monaco, as authorities ramp up measures to protect vulnerable women during lockdown.

0
April 5, 2020 | Local News

2nd Covid-19 death recorded in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

A second person has died from Covid-19 in Monaco. Meanwhile, the Principality’s Minister of State has fully recovered from the virus.

0
April 3, 2020 | Local News

World Health Day 2020 celebrates nurses and midwives

Stephanie Horsman

Now more than ever, health is at the forefront of everyone’s minds. On 7th April, we have an opportunity to thank the nurses and midwives of the Principality during World Health Day 2020.

0
April 3, 2020 | Local News

Home care workers on the front lines during epidemic

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s support workers caring for the most vulnerable in the community are making heroic efforts to maintain vital ties to the elderly and disabled, whilst trying to remain safe themselves during the crisis.

0
MORE STORIES

Thurs. Feb 9 – Lecture on “The...

Local News Staff Writer -
Thursday 9 February, 8 pm to 10 pm, Saint-Charles Church – Parish Hall Lecture on “The Apocalypse and the Church’s spiritual battle” by Father Pierre Dumoulin, doctor of theology and graduate of the Institut Biblique Information: 06 80 86 21 93
Thierry signs for AS Monaco. Pic: Frank Nataf.

Thierry Henry busy in the transfer market

Local News Staff Writer -
Several new football stars could be coming to Monaco soon, as Thierry Henry spreads his wings across the footballing world to sign new stars.