Weather
9 ° C
9°C
7°C
Light Rain
Thursday, March 26, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Four new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monaco on Wednesday, bringing the total to 31

Cash bonus for those on the front line

Cash bonus for those on the front line

By Cassandra Tanti - March 26, 2020

Monaco’s Minister of State Serge Telle has revealed that a €1,000 bonus will be paid to all public service officials and agents who have been fully mobilised during the coronavirus crisis.

In an interview on Wednesday 25th March with Monaco-Matin, the Minister of State said that, at the request of HSH Prince Albert II, a special bonus will be handed out to those who have been fully engaged with and are a part of dealing with the health emergency.

Mr Telle is currently confined to his home after testing positive to the virus.

“The Prince asked us to work on the principle of an exceptional bonus which would be paid to all public service agents who are fully mobilised on the coronavirus crisis. It will be a bonus in the amount of €1,000,” said Mr Telle. 

It is currently not clear who will be eligible for the bonus, though it is safe to say that front line health care workers will be at the top of the list, as well as many of the Principality’s emergency service workers.

“The perimeter and the methods of this exceptional bonus are not fixed,” said the minister. “But the principle is established. And it is a good principle: this bonus will represent, at the end of this crisis, the gratitude of the State to all those who will have mobilised without counting the management and responses to the consequences of the epidemic.” 

Details outlining the distribution of funds will be discussed with the National Council at the next Monitoring Committee meeting scheduled for Monday 30th March.

 

Photo: Pixabay

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleExtra coronavirus hospital needed now, says council
Next articleRicciardo shares feelings about GP cancellation

Editors pics

January 29, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Casino Square to be renovated by Easter

Work has begun on renewing Casino Square and SBM President Jean-Luc Biamonti has stressed that, while the move is necessary to improve security, the glamorous look of Monaco’s most famous square will be maintained.

0
January 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

Department of Labour expands e-services

The Monegasque Department of Labour is taking its commitment to the Extended Monaco programme to the next level with a restructured system for employees and job seekers.

0
December 5, 2019 | Business & Finance

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0

daily

March 26, 2020 | Business & Finance

Cash bonus for those on the front line

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s Minister of State Serge Telle has revealed that a €1,000 bonus will be paid to all public service officials and agents who have been fully mobilised during the coronavirus crisis.

0
March 23, 2020 | Business & Finance

Digital applications for CTTR

Cassandra Tanti

Companies in the Principality who wish to apply for Reinforced Total Temporary Unemployment (CTTR) for their employees can now carry out the procedures online.

0
March 21, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco boosts recovery package

Cassandra Tanti

The Prince’s Government has presented additional economic support measures to the National Council for approval, saying it is listening to Monaco's business people.

0
March 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco shuts down 13 construction sites

Cassandra Tanti

The government will be closing down all of its construction projects and road works by the weekend, however preparation works for the Monaco Grand Prix will continue.  

0
MORE STORIES

Compensation for childcare during the crisis

As school closures force parents to stay home to mind their children, the government has set out to explain how families will be compensated for these unplanned work stoppages.
Phones

Monaco Telecom deploys BillRun’s first project outside...

[caption id="attachment_1506" align="alignleft" width="255"]Photo: Roland Tanglao Photo: Roland Tanglao[/caption] Israeli company BillRun Technologies has said that its billing and “customer care solution” has been deployed by Monaco Telecom, as part of a one-year project worth “several hundreds of thousands of dollars”. Monaco’s incumbent operator selected BillRun’s billing and CRM system to support its transition from a proprietary system to fully open-source architecture, according to industry publication telecompaper.com. The project, BillRun’s first outside Israel, covers Monaco Telecom’s VoIP, broadband, mobile and VoD platforms.