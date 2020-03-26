Cash bonus for those on the front line

[caption id="attachment_1506" align="alignleft" width="255"]Photo: Roland Tanglao[/caption] Israeli company BillRun Technologies has said that its billing and “customer care solution” has been deployed by Monaco Telecom, as part of a one-year project worth “several hundreds of thousands of dollars”. Monaco’s incumbent operator selected BillRun’s billing and CRM system to support its transition from a proprietary system to fully open-source architecture, according to industry publication telecompaper.com. The project, BillRun’s first outside Israel, covers Monaco Telecom’s VoIP, broadband, mobile and VoD platforms.