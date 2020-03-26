Cash bonus for those on the front line

Thursday, March 26, 2020
Four new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monaco on Wednesday, bringing the total to 31
Photo: Pixabay
Monaco’s Minister of State Serge Telle has revealed that a €1,000 bonus will be paid to all public service officials and agents who have been fully mobilised during the coronavirus crisis.
Companies in the Principality who wish to apply for Reinforced Total Temporary Unemployment (CTTR) for their employees can now carry out the procedures online.
The Prince’s Government has presented additional economic support measures to the National Council for approval, saying it is listening to Monaco's business people.
The government will be closing down all of its construction projects and road works by the weekend, however preparation works for the Monaco Grand Prix will continue.