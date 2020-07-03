Casino launches world’s first connected French roulette

The legendary Monte Carlo Casino is appealing to a whole new generation of players, launching on Friday the world’s first ever connected French roulette game.

For over 150 years, the Casino de Monte-Carlo has offered a unique gaming experience of unparalleled emotion in a prestigious and legendary setting.

Over the past five years, this experience has been evolving to adapt to new player demands and new target customers, while preserving the unique aspects that make Monaco’s casino so famous. This has included the Casino Nomad concept, bringing table games to entertainment venues like Blue Gin and Jimmy’s, and the revitalisation of gaming lounges in 2019 in the spirit of James Bond.

Now, Monaco’s most famous landmark has exclusively introduced the first ever digital French roulette, combining generations of Monte Carlo croupiers’ know-how and technological innovation from the contemporary world.

In addition to French roulette, two other games are also available: English roulette and electronic roulette. In the Salle des Amériques, eight individual play areas have now been set up for a new gaming experience, available from one euro.

The innovation is part of a strategy initiated by SBM CEO Jean-Luc Biamonti to revitalise casinos in Monaco.

“This is a global innovation which is already attracting a rejuvenated clientele in search of games and entertainment,” said Pascal Camia, General Director of Games. “We invite lovers of thrills and technology to come and experience this legendary game this summer.”

According to SBM, the aim is to offer “fun players” – those who play for entertainment – an opportunity to experience the mythical French roulette game, which they might otherwise dare not approach.

Players can also enjoy the casino with the peace of mind that it has implemented the Monte-Carlo Cares program, a hygiene protocol developed by Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer and certified by Bureau Veritas, ensuring that the most exclusive of destination in Europe is also the safest.

Photo: ©Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer