Weather
26 ° C
26°C
18°C
Thundery Showers
Friday, July 3, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Three new cases of Covid-19 on 2 July brings total in Monaco to 106: 6 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death

Casino launches world’s first connected French roulette

Casino launches world’s first connected French roulette

By Cassandra Tanti - July 3, 2020

The legendary Monte Carlo Casino is appealing to a whole new generation of players, launching on Friday the world’s first ever connected French roulette game.

For over 150 years, the Casino de Monte-Carlo has offered a unique gaming experience of unparalleled emotion in a prestigious and legendary setting.

Over the past five years, this experience has been evolving to adapt to new player demands and new target customers, while preserving the unique aspects that make Monaco’s casino so famous. This has included the Casino Nomad concept, bringing table games to entertainment venues like Blue Gin and Jimmy’s, and the revitalisation of gaming lounges in 2019 in the spirit of James Bond.

Now, Monaco’s most famous landmark has exclusively introduced the first ever digital French roulette, combining generations of Monte Carlo croupiers’ know-how and technological innovation from the contemporary world.

In addition to French roulette, two other games are also available: English roulette and electronic roulette. In the Salle des Amériques, eight individual play areas have now been set up for a new gaming experience, available from one euro.

The innovation is part of a strategy initiated by SBM CEO Jean-Luc Biamonti to revitalise casinos in Monaco.

“This is a global innovation which is already attracting a rejuvenated clientele in search of games and entertainment,” said Pascal Camia, General Director of Games. “We invite lovers of thrills and technology to come and experience this legendary game this summer.”

According to SBM, the aim is to offer “fun players” – those who play for entertainment – an opportunity to experience the mythical French roulette game, which they might otherwise dare not approach.

Players can also enjoy the casino with the peace of mind that it has implemented the Monte-Carlo Cares program, a hygiene protocol developed by Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer and certified by Bureau Veritas, ensuring that the most exclusive of destination in Europe is also the safest.

 

 

Photo: ©Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMEB pays a working visit to the DEE
Next articleCountdown to summer auctions

Editors pics

July 2, 2020 | Local News

New family pic to celebrate anniversary

The Palace has released a gorgeous family portrait of Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and the twins to mark the couple's 9th wedding anniversary this week. 

0
July 1, 2020 | Local News

Venturi reveals world’s first high speed e-motorcycle

Voxan Motors, a part of Monaco’s acclaimed Venturi Group, has finally unveiled its high-performance electric motorcycle that it will use for its latest world speed record.

0
June 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government lays out latest recovery plan

Monaco will extend its financial support for businesses most affected by the Covid crisis as part of a new four-point plan to revive the local economy.

0
June 26, 2020 | Local News

Cycling just got a whole lot easier in Monaco

Monaco is upping the ante in soft mobility, creating a new track for bikes and e-scooters linking Fontvieille to Port Hercule via the tunnel under the Rock.

0

daily

July 3, 2020 | Local News

Countdown to summer auctions

Cassandra Tanti

Artcurial is preparing to take up its summer quarters at the Hôtel Hermitage for the Summer Auction from 16th to 21st July.

0
July 3, 2020 | Local News

Casino launches world’s first connected French roulette

Cassandra Tanti

The legendary Monte Carlo Casino is appealing to a whole new generation of players, launching on Friday the world’s first ever connected French roulette game.

0
July 3, 2020 | Local News

MEB pays a working visit to the DEE

Cassandra Tanti

The MEB has met with the Economic Development Department to strengthen collaborations and learn more about the role of each group.

0
July 2, 2020 | Local News

Three new Covid cases

Cassandra Tanti

A Charles III College student and two of his family members have tested positive for Covid-19, prompting a trace and test operation in Monaco.

0
MORE STORIES
Falcao

Troubled Monaco could lose Tielemans to Inter

Local News Staff Writer -
AS Monaco suffered another defeat to St Etienne. The bad results could make it hard for Monaco to hold on to Tielemans, who is being tracked by Inter.
One Monte Carlo

One Monte Carlo nearing completion

Local News Staff Writer -
Discover the retrospective of works carried out by J.B Pastor & Fils on two iconic building sites for the Société des Bains de Mer, shaping the Monte-Carlo of tomorrow!