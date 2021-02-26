CDI tells youth that there are jobs to be had

Friday, February 26, 2021
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
16 Covid cases on 25 Feb, 38 hospitalised, 11 in ICU, 126 home monitored, 1,690 recoveries, 23 deaths, 289 incidence rate, 7,825 people vaccinated
Photo by Michael Alesi / Government Communication Department
Young job seekers in Monaco have been assured that there are plenty of opportunities to be had in the Principality despite the health crisis.
New figures reveal that 20% of Monaco’s population have received their first vaccination against Covid-19, almost two months into the Principality’s inoculation programme.
The latest report on women’s rights in Monaco has just been released, detailing the advances made in 2020 including the tabling of a new bill to strengthen legislation on sexual violence.
The government is urging people to be vigilant this holiday period, saying “Only reasonable behaviour will prevent circulation of the virus from increasing in the Principality” again.