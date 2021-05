‘Celebrating DeFi and NFTs’

Paris Motor Show: Thierry Hesse is retired of the Paris Motor Show that he chaired successfully during 25 years. Everybody in the car industry knows that he is the president and shareholder of Expo Monaco, the monegasque company he created with his son Nicolas to run the SIAM.

ACM: SIAM never used the logo of ACM in any communication. SIAM always talked about ACM as a support; as new Members of the ACM, Nicolas and Thierry Hesse have respect for this institution and are proud of their support. If they had bad relationships with the ACM, they would never have let a press conference in their private office.

Venturi: In April 2016, Gildo Pastor signed a contract with SIAM to put Venturi as a Founding Partner of the Show which means to be a partner and exhibitor. Few months ago, Richard Borfiga just called the SIAM to inform that Venturi could not exhibit because of the FormulaEPrix of Buenos Aires that takes place in the same time. This is why the “Gildo Pastor Center” area of the show previously dedicated to Venturi disappeared in the floor plan of the SIAM. Nevertheless, Gildo Pastor and Venturi never cancelled formally the partnership.

Exhibition areas/authorisations: The SIAM received in February 2016 the agreement of the Interior Ministry (with the approval of the government and the city) to use all the spaces indicated. SIAM received also the agreement to use the Place of the Prince Palace, the SBM areas and the Grimaldi Forum. Nicolas didn’t answered to Nancy about their contracts with eachentities because Expo Monaco is a private company, and the deals are private.

Security: Thierry Hesse is known as the world’s greatest Motor Show organizer, having managing nearly 1,500,000 visitors in 2 weeks in Paris every 2 years during 25 years without any incident. Security is a too important thing to be mentioned in an interview. It would be a great mistake to mention publicly the security measures taken for the show.

