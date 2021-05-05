Blockchain, DeFi and NFT startups looking to raise funds will be able to meet with a select group of qualified investors at this year’s annual Global Blockchain Congress in Dubai in June.

The 7th edition of the flagship Global Blockchain Congress by Agora Group is taking place on 21st and 22nd June 2021 in Dubai.

The theme this year is ‘Celebrating DeFi and NFTs’ and the event will boast an impressive line-up of speakers including keynote addresses by Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Managing Partner of the Blockchain Founders Fund Aly Madhavji, Managing Editor of Cointelegraph Kristina Lucrezia Cornèr, and many more.

The event is a closed door, exclusive congress between investors and hand-picked Blockchain projects looking to raise funds. It is the only event of its kind and will bring together qualified investors – VCs, private equity firms, family offices, crypto funds and High Net Worth Individuals – with Blockchain, DeFi and NFT start-ups looking to raise funds.

“Pitches are good and all, but have you ever sat on a table for eght hours with 30 minutes of one-on-one meetings with 50 rotating investors? Agora is next level,” says Nikita Sachdev, Co-Founder of LunaPR.io. “I went to this conference last year, and it was like speed dating with investors.”

According to Agora Group, the ﬁrst six editions of the Global Blockchain Congress have hosted more than 450 investors, allowing over 90 blockchain start-ups to raise millions in funds for their projects.

Topics to be covered this year include ‘What do regulators think of NFT’s?’, ‘The DeFi insurance sub-sector’, and ‘Covid’s impact on the future of Blockchain’.

Only 15 Blockchain and DeFi start-ups will be introduced to around 60 investors with a budget of over $5 billion.

To participate, apply here: http://bit.ly/The7thGBC

Monaco Life with Agora press release