Weather
13 ° C
13°C
Saturday, April 25, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 stands at 94 in Monaco: 35 cured, 2 hospitalised and in ICU, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Céline Dion cancels Monaco concert

Céline Dion cancels Monaco concert

By Cassandra Tanti - April 24, 2020

Singing legend Céline Dion has announced the postponement of the European leg of her Courage tour, including a performance set for Monaco this July.

The highly anticipated concert was due to take place in the newly renovated Monte Carlo Casino Square on 18th July.

Organiser Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer confirmed on Friday 24th April that the singer would not be gracing the Principality of Monaco this year.

In announcing the news, Céline Dion said in a statement: “My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones and are severely affected by this devastating pandemic caused by the coronavirus. I know everyone is struggling to adapt to these difficult circumstances, not knowing when things will return to normal.

“Eventually, we will get through … sooner than later, hopefully. I have so much admiration for the medical professionals, the first responders and all those courageous people who do everything they can to take care of us and support us during these hard times.

“I look forward to the day when we can still share our joy of singing and dancing together. At the moment, health and safety is everyone’s top priority … but know that I’m really looking forward to coming back on stage and being with you again.”

Courage was Dion’s first album release since 2016’s Encore un Soir. She previously postponed several concerts on her world tour after falling ill with the common cold.

She did, however, participate in Lady Gaga’s ‘One World: Together at Home’ concert on 18th April, which raised almost €130 million to support health care workers in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ticket holders for the 18th July concert are invited to contact the SBM ticket office for reimbursement.

 

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMCSEBC changes format

Editors pics

April 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Dr. Kostadin Yanev, creator of Activ5

While the crisis has been catastrophic for the physical fitness industry, it has provided the digital fitness industry with fertile ground to penetrate the market and establish itself as a long-term major player.

0
April 17, 2020 | Culture

Inside the quiet corridors of Monaco’s aquarium

Never in its 110-year history has the Oceanographic Museum ever had to close its doors for more than a few days. To understand more about how the aquarium operates in lockdown, Monaco Life spoke to its curator Olivier Brunel.

0
April 10, 2020 | Local News

Lockdown extended for another three weeks

Prince Albert has ordered confinement measures in Monaco to be extended until 3rd May. Police patrols will also be increased this Easter weekend to ensure people are complying with the rules.

0
April 1, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

ISTAYHOME: Bella’s health & beauty tips

Lifestyle and Wellbeing contributor Isabella Marino shares her hot tips on living well during self-confinement.

0

daily

April 24, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

MCSEBC changes format

Stephanie Horsman

The Monaco Solar & Energy Boat Challenge 2020 has been cancelled, but in its place will be a series of webinars with all the latest in alternative energy solutions for the boating world.

0
April 24, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Government outlines plan to de-escalate lockdown

Stephanie Horsman

Health Minister Didier Gamerdinger has revealed more details of the government’s plan for returning life back to “normal” after confinement, including the availability of cheap masks for employers to purchase for their workers.

0
April 24, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Prince checks up on Larvotto building site

Stephanie Horsman

Prince Albert has made a special trip to visit the construction site at Larvotto Beach. Works resumed recently after the site was initially shut down because of the Covid-19 health crisis.

0
April 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Prince’s Foundation initiates “day after” campaign

Cassandra Tanti

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has launched ‘A green shift?’, a new campaign encouraging everyone to reflect on the impact the coronavirus crisis has had on the environment and use the opportunity to create a new balance between humans and the earth.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco New Year’s Eve countdown 3… 2…...

Local News Staff Writer -
new-year-s-eve-ceremony-champagne-sparkling-wine (1) Those of us who are looking forward to 2017 will have just a little longer to wait this year, due to the fact that the earth’s rotation is slowing over time. In fact, the extra second we need to ring in the New Year is not a new development, the same thing having taken place 26 times since 1972. The gravitational pull of both the sun and the moon may not matter too much to Monaco residents, but for the world of the internet and hi-tech transactions, one extra second can cause major problems. “Satellite navigation systems, telecommunications networks and financial markets are sensitive. The addition of a second on June 30, 2012, caused a problem of synchronisation on the web, especially for servers and merchant sites," according to France Info. The United Nations is due to discuss the ongoing problem, but typically, not any time soon. We’ll have to wait until 2023 for a debate on the topic. In the meantime, if readers have a problem with payments and other transactions in the immediate aftermath of New Year’s Eve, maybe the extra second will be to blame. READ ALSO: New Year’s Eve thieves booked into Monaco’s top hotels READ ALSO: Property tax sent to grave READ ALSO: Monaco has oldest population  

Interview: Dr. Kostadin Yanev, creator of Activ5

While the crisis has been catastrophic for the physical fitness industry, it has provided the digital fitness industry with fertile ground to penetrate the market and establish itself as a long-term major player.