Wednesday, February 3, 2021

44 new Covid cases on 2 Feb. brings total to 1,543: 52 hospitalised: 34 resident + 10 in ICU: 5 resident, 127 home monitored, 1,295 recoveries, 17 deaths

CFM Indosuez renews ballet company backing

By Stephanie Horsman - February 2, 2021

Wealth management giant CFM Indosuez has extended its 20-plus year partnership with Ballets de Monte-Carlo by three more years.

Renewal of the two-decade sponsorship was marked by an intimate signing between the two entities on 1st February.

“More than 20 years of unfailing support, renewed once again, is unique and exceptional in the Principality of Monaco, especially in the context we are currently experiencing,” said Jean-Christophe Maillot, Choreographer-Director of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo. “CFM Indosuez gives us the means to innovate with this superb tool at the service of the choreographic art that is Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo. Our relationship is based on deep mutual trust. This is what is most precious and that is why CFM Indosuez is our oldest official partner.”

The trust built up between the two, they say, is due to the common values they share, namely “the search for excellence innovation, surpassing oneself, teamwork and family spirit.”

The renewal also represents CFM Indosuez’s dedication to Monaco’s cultural activities.

“The internationally recognised quality of Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo is a source of pride for the Principality,” said Mathieu Ferragut, CEO of CFM Indosuez Wealth Management. “For CFM Indosuez, it is an honour and a pleasure to continue our accompaniment, which has lasted for more than 20 years. This renewal of partnership for three years is in perfect coherence with the ambition of the Indosuez Group to promote excellence, know-how and passion and thus to support talent. Together with the Monte-Carlo Ballet, we intend to write a common history for many more years to come.”

 

Monaco Life with press release

 

 

