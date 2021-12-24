Weather
8 ° C
8°C
Sunday, December 26, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

80 Covid cases 25 Dec, 22 hospitalised - 9 res, 5 in ICU, 29 home monitored, 4,325 recoveries, 38 deaths, 814 incidence rate, 66.7% vaccinated

“Changing manager is never easy”

“Changing manager is never easy”

By Luke Entwistle - December 24, 2021

AS Monaco Basketball succumbed to their third consecutive defeat at the hands of ALBA Berlin on Wednesday, further denting the side’s dwindling playoff aspirations.

Impressive personal performances from Donatas Motiejunas, who was once again formidable within the key, and Mike James, scorer of 25 points on the night, weren’t enough to see Monaco to victory.

It means that Sasa Obradovic has only registered one victory since his return as coach. Having made a triumphant return with a victory in his opening match, they have proceeded to lose three on the bounce.

The latest defeat in the Euroleague leaves the side languishing in a lowly 14th place, with the chances of securing a playoff position quickly diminishing.

The game started evenly in Berlin, Motiejunas in particular was formidable, allowing Monaco to race into an 0-8 lead. This was, however, quickly overturned, and Berlin finished the first quarter with a slender lead.

Berlin’s enthusiastic defensive efforts limited Monaco’s scoring chances in the second quarter, Monaco’s efforts also hindered by a lack of offensive creativity and a knee injury to the recently prolific Dwayne Bacon.

Going into the break behind, Monaco’s efforts at getting back into the contest were in vain. Berlin’s stubborn defensive efforts continued to frustrate the Principality side, although James did find some joy, especially within the key.

Berlin’s game management was excellent, gradually increasing their lead throughout the fixture, being proactive in preventing opportunities for the opposition, and showing a cutting edge in attack that was ultimately unmatched.

Monaco decreased the deficit in the final quarter, but Berlin ran out comfortable winners, the Germans masterfully keeping the Roca team at arm’s length all night.

Post-match Obradovic reflected on the recent upheaval at the club, and how that has affected on-court displays. “For sure, changing managers is never easy. You sometimes need some to adapt to new ideas, maybe a new philosophy, a new way of playing.”

Despite that, Obradovic believes that his side are heading in the right direction. “I could see some improvements today… We suffered in the end because of little things.”

Obradovic has the chance to quickly turn things around, as the games continue to come thick and fast. The Roca team next faces a trip to Fos-sur-Mer on Boxing Day.

 

Photo source: AS Monaco Basketball

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous articleMonaco records new Covid death
Next articleLink between Monaco and Alexandria explored in new exhibit

Editors pics

December 22, 2021 | Local News

Tickets now on sale for new Wizz Air routes

Hungarian airline company Wizz Air has announced four new routes from Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, including two new destinations, for the upcoming year.

0
December 22, 2021 | Local News

Princess shares illustrated Christmas portrait on social media

Princess Charlene has shared an illustrated Christmas family portrait on her Instagram page, showing a stylised illustration of the family next to a Christmas tree.

0
December 18, 2021 | Local News

Monaco Experiences: Alba truffle menu by Antonio Salvatore

There are few experiences as luxurious as indulging in an entire Michelin starred menu dedicated to the rare and delectable Alba truffle.

0
December 18, 2021 | Local News

Charles Leclerc: Season in review

We look back at Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's consistent, but often unspectacular, F1 season and examine what it means for the Monegasque's year ahead.

0

daily

December 24, 2021 | Local News

Em Sherif to bring Middle East flavours to Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

Lebanese restaurant group Em Sherif is expanding into Europe, and they’re doing it in style by opening inside the Hôtel de Paris.

0
December 24, 2021 | Local News

Holiday classic comes to the stage

Stephanie Horsman

No Christmas season would be complete without The Nutcracker ballet, and this year, the Ballets de Monte-Carlo is giving theatre-goers eight chances to live the magic.  

0
December 24, 2021 | Local News

Link between Monaco and Alexandria explored in new exhibit

Stephanie Horsman

The NMNM is hosting an exhibition at Villa Sauber entitled ‘Monaco-Alexandria, The Great Detour: World cities and cosmopolitan surrealism’, exposing surprising links between these two seemingly different cities.

0
December 24, 2021 | Local News

“Changing manager is never easy”

Luke Entwistle

AS Monaco Basketball succumbed to their third consecutive defeat at the hands of ALBA Berlin on Wednesday, further denting the side’s dwindling playoff aspirations.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco’s IEFTA works with again UNHCR in...

Local News Staff Writer -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNFITTBDYG0 The International Emerging Film Talent Association (IEFTA), a Monaco-based international NGO, celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2016 with a series of events in the Principality and at the Cannes Film Festival, which included “Refugee Voices in Film”. This moving all-day event was in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Marché Du Film, and explored the ways broadcasters, humanitarian agencies and filmmakers – some of whom are refugees themselves – portray refugees and their predicament. IEFTA is once again working with UNHCR, to help launch their musical campaign to spread awareness about the dangers of crossing the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea from Africa to war-stricken Yemen and highlighting the horrendous conditions and rising risks in Yemen. “A refugee is a person who has been forced to leave their country in order to escape war, persecution, or natural disaster,” Marco Orsini, IEFTA President, told Monaco Life. “We must remember their plight and do what we can to warn them of the dangers. It is their right to seek asylum. Our opportunity to help UNHCR facilitate this message has been an amazing experience and an eye opener for us all.” The multilingual campaign, a song and video led by singing star and former refugee Maryam Mursal, kicked off on February 7 and was created last month in Cairo during a workshop with local musicians and refugees, including shipwreck survivors with harrowing tales. The music was arranged by acclaimed Hollywood producer George Acogny, known for his work on “Blood Diamond” and the video was directed by Amr Salama, a young Egyptian film director. Amin Awad, UNHCR Middle East and North Africa Director, said, “It’s a humanitarian catastrophe inside Yemen,” adding that UNHCR cannot “sit by while so many people, mainly young, board smugglers’ boats after making uninformed decisions about Yemen and the desperate and dangerous situation there”. Almost 19 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance. Although Yemen is a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol, UNHCR believes that war and insecurity mean conditions there are not conducive for asylum. The country has been torn by war since March 2015 and an estimated 7,100 people have been killed, 44,000 injured, and more than 2 million displaced.  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=11901

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=7861

Pom-Tastic

Local News Siri Trang Khalsa -
015 2016 McPaws Larry (1)Monaco Paws is off and running in 2017 as we continue our quest to meet the cutest and most intriguing dogs in the Principality. We begin with the irresistible Larry, a Pomeranian owned by Zhanna Pikhulya and her daughter Stella. Zhanna originally came to Monaco from Ukraine to attend the International University of Monaco where she earned an MBA. Building upon a career in modelling, Zhanna is now co-founding a new brand of luxury handbags. Stella, 11, attends Collège Charles III. She is also a very accomplished rhythmic gymnast and regularly excels in international competitions. When did you decide to get Larry? Zhanna: I gave Stella a “License to Have a Dog” certificate for her tenth birthday. We hadn't found Larry yet, but she had this certificate, which made her very happy. Then we set out to find the perfect dog together. So how did you find Larry? Zhanna: We knew we needed a small dog, who could travel with us, and my other condition was that he shouldn’t be too silly. We found Larry at a breeders in Biarritz. When I saw he was born on Stella's birthday, we knew he was the one. Is this your first dog? Zhanna: We’ve always had cats but the dog is the French influence. I fought against it very hard because it is such a commitment, however, we eventually gave in. How have you adjusted to having Larry? Zhanna: He’s in charge and has completely taken over the apartment. He is our guardian. Stella: We play a lot. He is always ready to play. Is he ever a bit naughty? Stella: He steals slippers and socks … And I feed him from the table. Zhanna: He can be very barky, but when he wants "me time" he will go into his crate for a little break. Does Larry like to go for walks? Zhanna: He hates walking! He puts out his front legs and refuses to move, definitely not a jogging dog. Stella: We always end up carrying him. How does he do when you travel? Zhanna: Perfect, not only is he is such a great traveller but he loves his travel bag. He’ll sit in it for hours when we take it out to start packing up for a trip. He does not want to ever be left behind. 002 2016 McPaws Larry (1)                   I see Larry has seven different outfits are displayed on the sofa … Stella: We like to dress him up, but he doesn't really like it very much. Larry is very handsome. Does he need a lot of grooming? Zhanna: We give him a bath every few weeks and afterwards we wrap him up in a towel to dry. He loves to sleep for hours wrapped up like a baby. Does he get a lot of attention? Zhanna: He is such a rockstar, definitely more popular than me. Stella: He has his own Instagram account – @larry_pom_monaco – he has more than 150 followers, so far.

Monaco Paws is a collaboration between writer Siri Trang Khalsa and photographer Kaidi-Katariin Knox. Follow on Instagram @stkmonaco and @art.of.an.eye or contact monacopaws@gmail.com

Article first published January 11, 2017

READ ALSO: Tess of the Ville READ ALSO: West Highland White Terriers, Domino and Nellie