Monaco will host this year’s L’Arche à Grasse annual charity gala, with a star performance by the brilliant Rainier III Academy alumni and world-renowned pianist and composer, Nicolas Horvath.

The Théâtre des Variétés will be hosting a night of exquisite piano playing for a good cause on 4th February, giving music lovers a good reason to get out on a frosty winter night.

Starting at 6pm, Nicolas Horvath, a native Monegasque who has made a name for himself on the worldwide stage, will be playing a selection of pieces by composers as diverse as Frédéric Chopin, Erik Satie, Philip Glass and Claude Debussy before heading off to Rome where he is playing three performances.

Proceeds from the concert, tickets to which cost €30 for adults and €15 for those under 26, will benefit L’Arche à Grasse. Run by Jean Vanier for the past 13 years, he had created a safe space for mentally disabled adults, and the funds from the concert will help pay for necessities like household appliances and its upkeep, as well as for computer equipment. Past donations have paid for a multi-sport area, much loved by the patients.

For more information, please visit the website.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo source: Isaac Martin for Unsplash