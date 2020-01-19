Weather
Charles Leclerc awarded Medal of Honour

Charles Leclerc awarded Medal of Honour

By Cassandra Tanti - January 19, 2020

Monaco’s sporting star Charles Leclerc has been presented the Medal of Honour by the President of the National Council Stéphane Valeri.

The ceremony was held on Saturday 18th January in front of elected officials, members of the National Council, their families and the president of the Automobile Club of Monaco. Stéphane Valeri praised the human and sporting qualities of the young Monegasque driver, who placed 4th in the 2019 Formula One World Championship and was a two-time winner of a Grand Prix in 2019 (Spa and Monza), in his Ferrari.

© Conseil National

Speaking to Charles Leclerc, who was accompanied by his brother Arthur Leclerc – who has just joined the Ferrari Driver Academy – and his family, Stéphane Valeri explained what had motivated this decoration:

“This Medal of Honour could not have dreamed of a better recipient (…) A medal of honour to crown your results in an exceptional career, which is, however, only in its infancy.

Statistically, the situation is miraculous. We are, barely, 9,300 Monegasques in a population of more than 7 billion 500 million human beings. I’ll let you calculate the chance of having among us a great champion of your stature.”

Mr Valeri continued: “You embody these beautiful red and white values ​​to which we aspire for ourselves and for our children. We are proud of you and, thanks to you, we are even more proud to be Monegasques, by nationality or by heart.”

© Conseil National

Mr Valeri expressed the council’s best wishes for the coming season, which starts in March.

Clearly moved by Mr Valeri’s speech, Charles Leclerc thanked the President, adding: “It is an honour for me to receive this medal. I feel, with each race, the encouragement of the Principality and I am happy to wear the colours of Monaco.”

 

 

Rybolovlev selling da Vinci masterpiece

Local News Staff Writer -
Salvator Mundi - Leonardo Da vinciPossibly the most important painting in the collection of Dmitry Rybolovlev, Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi, is due to go on sale at a Christie’s auction on November 15. Described as the last da Vinci painting in private hands, the masterpiece, dating from about 1500, is expected to sell for about €110 million ($130 million). Although the painting was once owned by King Charles I, its history includes a long period in which it was thought to be the work of one of da Vinci’s students. In 1958 the painting was sold in the UK for €50 (£45). The reason for the sale is unclear, although Rybolovlev reportedly bought the painting for about €106 million through art dealer Yves Bouvier four years ago. The AS Monaco majority owner has since claimed that the Swiss dealer cheated him with huge and unknown mark-ups on a number of paintings, a charge that Bouvier has strongly denied. The row between the two has embroiled the former chief of Monaco’s judiciary, who resigned following press reports of his closeness to the Russian billionaire. “Salvator Mundi is a painting of the most iconic figure in the world by the most important artist of all time,” Loic Gouzer, chairman of post-war and contemporary art for Christie’s New York, said in a statement released by the auction house. Christie's specialist Alan Wintermute has said that the sale of Salvator Mundi is a unique event. “It seemed just a tantalisingly unobtainable dream until now. To see a fully finished, late masterpiece by Leonardo, made at the peak of his genius, appear for sale in 2017 is as close as I've come to an Art World Miracle.” Andy Warhol's 1986 painting “Sixty Last Suppers” – based on Leonardo's “Last Supper” masterpiece – also will be featured. Its estimate is around $42 million ($50 million).

READ MORE Earthquake rocks Monaco’s judiciary

narmino head shot (1)

