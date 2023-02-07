Charles Leclerc’s 2023 F1 challenger to be revealed as season fast-approaches

Ferrari have announced that their 2023 Formula One Car, the SF-23, will be released at Maranello next Tuesday with under a week to go until Charles Leclerc can mount another title challenge.

Preparations for the upcoming season are accelerating, and the anticipation behind another Leclerc title challenge is mounting. On Tuesday, the Monégasque driver posted a video on his social media, driving around the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi in a now vintage 2003 title-winning Ferrari.

That year, it was Michael Schumacher who drove the Prancing Horse brand to a constructors and drivers title. Leclerc will be hoping to ensure the same fate this season after his title challenge faded last season. Ultimately, it was Max Verstappen who strolled to back-to-back drivers titles.

Leclerc will be hoping to replicate his Bahrainian Grand Prix performance under the night lights of Sakhir on Sunday 5th March.

The machinery at his disposal will be unveiled in Maranello, Italy on 14th February, it was announced on Tuesday. Whilst the appearance and performance of the car remain a mystery for now, we do at least know the name: SF-23.

It is the eighth car to be designated SF, with the number, of course, referring to the year. Anticipation is growing, with the world now certain on catching their first glimpse of the new Prancing Horse in just a week’s time.

Photo of Charles Leclerc at the Austrian Grand Prix 2022, credit: Scuderia Ferrari Press Centre