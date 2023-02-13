Cheers, my dears: Wines and spirits on auction this Valentine’s Day

If you’re still looking for a special gift for your loved one this Valentine’s Day, the upcoming wines and spirits auction at the Hôtel des Ventes de Monte-Carlo could be the perfect solution.

From 10am on Tuesday 14th February, the Hôtel des Ventes de Monte-Carlo – or the Monte-Carlo Auction House – will be hosting its annual Valentine’s Day auction so whether you’re after a bottle to share with your better half tomorrow night or a case of something rare to commemorate the occasion and store away for another day, there’s almost certainly going to be a label among the 304 lots to tempt you.

Lovers of Italian wine will delight to see the likes of vintage Barolo and Brunello di Montalcino for very pocket-friendly prices as well as the multi-bottle offerings, such as 12 Dolcetto di Neive that are estimated to go for between €180 and €240.

French favourites like Châteauneuf-du-Pape are listed too, like the lot of five Beaucastel 2014, which is expected to sell for €300 to €350.

Champagne will be the choice of many on Tuesday night so why not try your hand at bidding for the very special 18-litre Moët & Chandon featuring a photograph of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, tagged up for between €800 and €1,000.

Quality spirits are well-represented too, from a 1900 Sempé Armagnac (€500 to €600) and The Macallan 1945 Pure Highland Malt (€12,000 to €15,000).

Bids are being taken in person and by telephone, and eager bidders can preview the full catalogue by clicking here for the Hôtel des Ventes de Monte-Carlo website.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo source: Heather Ford for Unsplash