Children at centre of new anti-violence campaign

The impact that domestic violence has on the children who witness it is being highlighted in the latest campaign by Monaco’s women’s rights committee.

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women has been chosen as the date to roll out the new campaign by the Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights to raise awareness and remind everyone that violence is not something that needs to be endured.

Photo: The actors of the film surrounding Céline Cottalord and Anthea Sogno © Communication Department of the Government / Michael Alesi