Children at centre of new anti-violence campaign

4 new cases of Covid-19 on 16 Nov. brings total to 552: 18 hospitalised - 8 resident, 5 in ICU - 3 resident, 53 home monitored, 462 recoveries, 1 resident death
The impact that domestic violence has on the children who witness it is being highlighted in the latest campaign by Monaco’s women’s rights committee.
The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women has been chosen as the date to roll out the new campaign by the Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights to raise awareness and remind everyone that violence is not something that needs to be endured.
Photo: The actors of the film surrounding Céline Cottalord and Anthea Sogno © Communication Department of the Government / Michael Alesi
The Monaco Economic Board hosted its first ever economic e-mission with Russian entrepreneurs this month, paving the way for future business opportunities with the country.
Luxe Pack, the annual luxury goods packaging exhibit that has taken place in Monaco for 34 years, is launching a new digital platform for visitors and exhibitors.
Close to 100 key economic players were reminded of Monaco’s strict rules on money laundering and the financing of terrorism and corruption at a recent high-level meeting.