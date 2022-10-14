China Night: celebrating relations between Monaco and China

The 8th edition of China Night has been another big success, bringing together the far east and Monaco for a night of music, food and fun.
Chinese and Monegasques came together on 28th September during the Monaco Yacht Show to celebrate their special relationship and ties at China Night.
High level diplomats from both sides were on hand, including Ambassador of Monaco to China Marie-Pascale Boisson, who opened the event, and Isabelle Berro-Amadei, Minister of External Relations and Cooperation, who spoke about the ties forged between the two countries in various cultural, economic and environmental fields since the start of bilateral relations, citing the highlights of the past five years.
Amongst the memories showcased were Prince Albert II’s state visit to Beijing in 2018, President XI Jinping’s state visit to the Principality in 2019, and, last February, the Sovereign’s participation in the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Chinese Ambassador to France and Monaco Lu Shaye stressed that China Night contributes to the promotion of Sino-Monegasque personal interactions and cultural exchanges, noting in particular the increase in economic exchanges occurring between the two nations, as well as common environmental objectives, and the hope that the two countries could expand of cultural and touristic opportunities.
Photo cedit: Jean-Baptiste Martin