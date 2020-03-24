Weather
Tuesday, March 24, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The number of people affected by Covid-19 has risen to 27 in Monaco

Chloroquine approved at CHPG, banned in pharmacies

Chloroquine approved at CHPG, banned in pharmacies

By Cassandra Tanti - March 24, 2020

Chloroquine is being used “under very close medical supervision” in Monaco, the Prince’s government has revealed. Meanwhile, pharmacies have been banned from selling the anti-malarial drug as concern rises over self-medication.

It was announced on Monday 23rd March that chloroquine can be administered in France to patients suffering from the severest forms of the coronavirus but only under strict supervision, France’s Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

Less than 24 hours later, Monaco’s Minister of Social Affairs and Health Didier Gamerdinger gave a public address, saying that the Princess Grace Hospital is administering chloroquine “under very close medical supervision while being attentive to its undesirable side effects”.

“Because this molecule presents risks of improper use and overdose causing cardiac and renal problems, it will only be delivered or used after close control and under medical supervision,” said the minister.

Mr Gamerdinger revealed that Monaco is preserving its stocks of chloroquine and “preventing dangerous self-medication”.

Patients already on chloroquine treatment will still be able to obtain the drug from a designated pharmacy in the Principality.

Meanwhile, the minister revealed that four new cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in the Principality since Sunday, bringing the total to 27. “Ten of these are hospitalised, the others are being monitored at home, but not all of them are Monegasque residents,” said Mr Gamerdinger, acknowledging that the CHPG has a responsibility to take care of people from neighbouring municipalities. “The health situation remains manageable given this development. We are not yet on a very rapid increase in the epidemic,” he added.

The minister said that a new large delivery of hydro-alcoholic gel has been made to health professionals while a large number of masks is expected to arrive in the coming days.

 

 

Strengthening Monaco’s business ties with Russia

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_22951" align="alignnone" width="1525"]MEB in Moscow presentation by the Consul of Monaco in Russia, Igor Yurgens. Photo: Twitter MonacoEconomicBoard MEB in Moscow presentation by the Consul of Monaco in Russia, Igor Yurgens. Photo: Twitter MonacoEconomicBoard[/caption] The Monaco Economic Board started a three-day economic mission to Moscow on October 4. Although the first official relations between the two countries date back to 1877, it was on a mission in 2013, in conjunction with the first official visit of HSH Prince Albert II to Russia, that the MEB made the first contacts with its Russian counterparts. Two years later, the Year of Russia in Monaco ended with a Forum organised by the MEB, in which partnerships were signed with the Russian Chamber of Commerce, the Union of Russian Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) and Business Russia. Then, in 2016, a second mission to Moscow led by Gilles Tonelli, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, in the framework of the tenth anniversary of diplomatic relations between Monaco and Russia, consolidated these links. This third MEB economic mission to Russia takes place as part of Monaco Days in Moscow organised by the Ambassador of Monaco in Russia, Mireille Pettiti, in collaboration with the Consul of Monaco in Russia, Igor Yurgens. [caption id="attachment_22952" align="alignnone" width="882"]MEB Trade Mission to Moscow. Photo: Twitter MonacoEconomicBoard MEB Trade Mission to Moscow. Photo: Twitter MonacoEconomicBoard[/caption] Thursday, October 5, focussed on the main business events with an economic forum based on the partners of the MEB on the spot: the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), Business Russia and the ICC of Russia. B2B and networking business lunch offered Monegasque and Russian companies a maximum of opportunities in a minimum of time. The MEB delegation is composed of 26 people, representing 20 entities in Monaco, mainly in healthcare, consulting, finance, trading, insurance, transport, information and communication. Most of these companies are already established or are working with Russian companies. Their common point is that they all have specific development objectives in the country. Also on the agenda are two exceptional performances of the Compagnie des Ballets de Monte Carlo at the Bolshoi Theatre. "This great initiative of Ambassador Mireille Pettiti will make it possible to consolidate even more the ties of business established between the Principality and Russia for several years already,” commented MEB’s President, Michel Dotta.

READ MORE"Days of Monaco" in Russia

[caption id="attachment_22291" align="alignnone" width="900"]Photo: gouv.mc Photo: gouv.mc[/caption]

Italian evening at the Fairmont

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_5169" align="alignleft" width="335"]Guillaume Rose, Director of Monaco Tourist and Convention Authority Guillaume Rose, Director of Monaco Tourist and Convention Authority[/caption] A special dinner at the Salle d’Or with a strong Italian flavour took place at the Fairmont Monte Carlo on December 10 in the presence of HSH Prince Albert. Minister of Finance and Economy, Mr Jean Castellini and HE Mr Robert Fillon, Ambassador of Monaco to Italy, were joined by one of the instigators of the event, Guillaume Rose, Director of Monaco Tourist and Convention Authority, for the Italian Business Tourism Ambassadors' Gala. Mr Gianmarco Albani, who represented the Principality in Italy for many years, was also one of the moving forces behind the occasion, the aim of which was to bring together Italian dignitaries from all walks of life, who, motivated by their love of the Principality, actively promote “Destination Monaco” to their contacts, both professional and personal. Today, there are 230 members in 12 of the largest transalpine cities. Initiatives by these dignitaries are dealt with first of all by the tourism representative office in Italy, headed by Ms Gloria Svezia who coordinates these initiatives, which are then passed to the department of the Prince's Government that is best able to respond. The evening included a fashion show featuring ten designers, who had been brought together under the aegis of the Fashion Council of Monaco, a partner of the gala. (Source: visitmonaco) READ MORE: Tourism and Convention Bureau tour southern Italy READ ALSO: Here comes the bride … and 700 guests