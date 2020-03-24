Chloroquine approved at CHPG, banned in pharmacies

Chloroquine is being used “under very close medical supervision” in Monaco, the Prince’s government has revealed. Meanwhile, pharmacies have been banned from selling the anti-malarial drug as concern rises over self-medication.

It was announced on Monday 23rd March that chloroquine can be administered in France to patients suffering from the severest forms of the coronavirus but only under strict supervision, France’s Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

Less than 24 hours later, Monaco’s Minister of Social Affairs and Health Didier Gamerdinger gave a public address, saying that the Princess Grace Hospital is administering chloroquine “under very close medical supervision while being attentive to its undesirable side effects”.

“Because this molecule presents risks of improper use and overdose causing cardiac and renal problems, it will only be delivered or used after close control and under medical supervision,” said the minister.

Mr Gamerdinger revealed that Monaco is preserving its stocks of chloroquine and “preventing dangerous self-medication”.

Patients already on chloroquine treatment will still be able to obtain the drug from a designated pharmacy in the Principality.

Meanwhile, the minister revealed that four new cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in the Principality since Sunday, bringing the total to 27. “Ten of these are hospitalised, the others are being monitored at home, but not all of them are Monegasque residents,” said Mr Gamerdinger, acknowledging that the CHPG has a responsibility to take care of people from neighbouring municipalities. “The health situation remains manageable given this development. We are not yet on a very rapid increase in the epidemic,” he added.

The minister said that a new large delivery of hydro-alcoholic gel has been made to health professionals while a large number of masks is expected to arrive in the coming days.