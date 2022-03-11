Weather
32 Covid cases 10 Mar, 16 hospitalised - 11 res, 2 in ICU - 1 res, 126 home monitored, 9,435 recoveries, 51 deaths, 422 incidence rate, 71% vaccinated

CHPG makes history in joining responsible food programme

By Stephanie Horsman - March 11, 2022

The Princess Grace Hospital has become a member of the Mon Restau Responsable team, dedicating itself to serving local and seasonal products and reducing food waste.

Mon Restau Responsible, My Responsible Restaurant in English, is a free tool used by nearly 1,700 participating restaurants whose aim is to offer patrons healthy, quality and environmentally friendly cuisine.

Engaged by hospitals, schools, companies and retirement homes, Mon Restau Responsable is leading the way in supporting ecological food transitions in these facility’s catering establishments.

The Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG) was the latest to become a part of the movement on 3rd March, through the support of the Department of the Environment. By becoming a member of the network, the hospital’s hope is to promote its best practices and define new areas for improvement.

Committed to a sustainable development approach for more than a decade, the Princess Grace Hospital has already implemented several actions, particularly within their catering department. The efforts carried out relate, among other things, to the choice of local and seasonal products and the sorting and reduction of waste.

In June, the hospital will take part in a public commitment session, officially marking its entry into the method. This will make it the first establishment in the Principality, and the first hospital in the PACA region, to obtain the participatory stamp.

 

 

March 11, 2022 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

March 9, 2022 | Local News

Analysis: Versatile Vanderson cements claim for right-back slot

There were plenty of positives to take from Sunday’s victory against Marseille, from the reignition of the side’s Champions League hopes to a smattering of stellar individual performances, notably from Vanderson.

0
March 8, 2022 | Local News

How do I talk to my children about the war in Ukraine?

We ask clinical psychologist and children’s author Dr. Regine Muradian how parents can help children get their heads around the war on Ukraine after having just endured two years of a global pandemic.

0
March 3, 2022 | Local News

“Extensive” flight network this summer at Riviera airport

Nice airport has announced a return to near normality in terms of the number of flights available this summer season, with hundreds of destinations back on offer including eight long-haul flights.

0

March 11, 2022 | Local News

March 11, 2022 | Local News

Monaco part of landmark anti plastic pollution resolution

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco is one of 70 nations to agree on forming an international legally binding agreement to end plastic pollution by 2024, decided at a recent United Nations Environment Assembly.

0
March 11, 2022 | Local News

March 11, 2022 | Local News

Belarus in line of fire, Russia condemned for bombing children’s hospital

Stephanie Horsman

Europe is slapping a raft of sanctions on Russian ally Belarus, as well as publicly condemning the Russians for what appears to have been a deliberate attack on a children’s and maternity hospital in Mariupol.

0
