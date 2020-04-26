CHPG initiates return to normality

Sunday, April 26, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 stands at 94 in Monaco: 42 cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 in ICU, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
The Princess Grace Hospital will resume emergency medical surgeries again from Monday 27th April as it transitions back to a pre-Covid system of operating.
Due to the coronavirus health crisis, the CHPG had changed its internal organisation to give priority to receiving and treating people with Covid-19 symptoms. Emergency patients were therefore received at the Principality’s other key health institutions – the Clinique Medico-Chirurgical Orthopedique de Monaco (IM2S) and the Cardio-Thoracique de Monaco (CCM). Both of these hospitals also reduced their normal activity amid the crisis to exclusively treat emergency patients.
But with only two people currently hospitalised with the virus, and only one patient in ICU, the CHPG will be back to full capacity in its emergency department on Monday.
“The CHPG and its entire medical community would like to warmly thank the IM2S and the CCM for their investment and the quality of professional relations throughout this exceptional crisis,” said the government in a statement.
The CHPG will return to providing emergency medical care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
During the peak of the Covid-19 virus in Monaco, a maximum of 15 people were being treated in the CHPG with four people in ICU (15th April). To date, only one resident of the Principality has died. Three other victims were patients who lived outside of Monaco but were being treated at the CHPG.
Since the start of lockdown, I’ve learnt Mandarin as well as how to play the french horn while doing the formidable yoga tripod headstand. What have you achieved?
Monaco has begun distributing 10,000 masks free of charge to residents in Monaco aged over 65 years.
Lest the denizens of Monaco go without their favourite souffle, sushi or burger during lockdown, there’s an App grouping together a great selection of Monaco restaurants to help keep bellies full and support local businesses.
One thing that I am sure paralyses many of us with fear, is the idea of us and our loved ones getting sick. This is what happened to me two months ago...