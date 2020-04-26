Weather
13 ° C
13°C
Sunday, April 26, 2020

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 stands at 94 in Monaco: 42 cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 in ICU, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

CHPG initiates return to normality

CHPG initiates return to normality

By Cassandra Tanti - April 26, 2020

The Princess Grace Hospital will resume emergency medical surgeries again from Monday 27th April as it transitions back to a pre-Covid system of operating.

Due to the coronavirus health crisis, the CHPG had changed its internal organisation to give priority to receiving and treating people with Covid-19 symptoms. Emergency patients were therefore received at the Principality’s other key health institutions – the Clinique Medico-Chirurgical Orthopedique de Monaco (IM2S) and the Cardio-Thoracique de Monaco (CCM). Both of these hospitals also reduced their normal activity amid the crisis to exclusively treat emergency patients.

But with only two people currently hospitalised with the virus, and only one patient in ICU, the CHPG will be back to full capacity in its emergency department on Monday.

“The CHPG and its entire medical community would like to warmly thank the IM2S and the CCM for their investment and the quality of professional relations throughout this exceptional crisis,” said the government in a statement.

The CHPG will return to providing emergency medical care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

During the peak of the Covid-19 virus in Monaco, a maximum of 15 people were being treated in the CHPG with four people in ICU (15th April). To date, only one resident of the Principality has died. Three other victims were patients who lived outside of Monaco but were being treated at the CHPG.

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleCéline Dion cancels Monaco concert

Editors pics

April 1, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

ISTAYHOME: Bella’s health & beauty tips

Lifestyle and Wellbeing contributor Isabella Marino shares her hot tips on living well during self-confinement.

0
March 27, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Staying emotionally healthy during Covid-19

Psychotherapist Gavin Sharpe explains how we can all stay emotionally resilient while our Principality is in lockdown.

0
March 21, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Parks, beaches now out of bounds

The government has banned people from accessing coastal areas, public parks and gardens throughout Monaco as it ramps up lockdown measures. The order was made on Saturday 20th March and took effect immediately.

0
March 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Pharmacy home delivery during confinement

The Principality is now offering home delivery of medicine to people during this period of self-isolation.

0

daily

April 21, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Achieved diddlysquat in lockdown? You are not alone

Gavin Sharpe

Since the start of lockdown, I’ve learnt Mandarin as well as how to play the french horn while doing the formidable yoga tripod headstand. What have you achieved?

0
April 17, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Mask distribution is underway

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco has begun distributing 10,000 masks free of charge to residents in Monaco aged over 65 years.

0
April 8, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

The App you need right now

Stephanie Horsman

Lest the denizens of Monaco go without their favourite souffle, sushi or burger during lockdown, there’s an App grouping together a great selection of Monaco restaurants to help keep bellies full and support local businesses. 

0
April 8, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

The fear of being sick

Irina Peterson

One thing that I am sure paralyses many of us with fear, is the idea of us and our loved ones getting sick. This is what happened to me two months ago...

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco crime rates continue to fall

General crime rates in the Principality dropped by a significant 16% between the years 2016 and 2019, and street crime by an impressive 52%.

MAC Christmas celebration

The Monaco Ambassador Club’s annual Christmas party has been celebrated in spectacular style at the Salle Empire of the Hôtel de Paris.