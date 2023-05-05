Christie’s auction to spotlight 20th and 21st century photographers

Christie’s upcoming auction will offer works by some of the best-known names in the worlds of fashion, conceptual and documentary photography, including Robert Mapplethorpe and Helmut Newton.

If a picture speaks a thousand words, then this upcoming auction, Photographies, could fill an entire book.

Works from some of the most famous photographers of this century and the last are being brought together for one sale by respected auction house Christie’s between 23rd May to 6th June.

Pieces from the likes of Helmut Newton, Cindy Sherman, Nan Goldin and Robert Mapplethorpe will all be up for grabs, with previews of the works available at Christie’s Paris site on two sets of dates: 22nd to 26th May and 1st to 6th June.

STAND OUT WORKS

Helmut Newton’s 1975 Roselyne, Château d’Arcangues, is one of the big highlights of the sale. The photo features a technical process not often seen called tin-typed silver printing. The image has a glamourous 1940s look, though the subject matter is decidedly more modern. It is an aerial bird’s eye view of a partially nude woman leaning casually against a mantle in an elegantly overstuffed parlour. The overall effect is spellbinding, and the estimate sale price of €80,000 to €100,000 reflects that.

Also of interest is fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh’s photograph Amber Valletta, Harper’s Bazaar, Times Square, N.Y., 1993. In 1996, he published his first book entitled 10 Women, which featured shots of top models who had marked his career. This is one such image: the 1990s supermodel sports a costume of an angel with immaculate wings, creating a poetic parenthesis far from the hustle-bustle of Times Square. It is anticipated to go for between €18,000 and €25,000.

Robert Mapplethorpe was best known for his rebellious and erotic images, but here the American photographer is put in a completely different light. Self-portrait, 1985 offers an introspective and intimate appeal that differs from his most famous shots, evocative of the later self-portraits he produced at the end of his life, whilst suffering from AIDS. This piece is estimated to sell for between €60,000 and 80,000.

Photo source: Christie’s