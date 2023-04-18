Christie’s to auction multi-million Heidi Horten jewellery collection for charity

In an event “poised to eclipse the Elizabeth Taylor Collection”, Christie’s auction house will be auctioning off the late Heidi Horten’s impressive $150 million jewellery collection this coming May. All proceeds will go to charity.

With a pre-sale estimate exceeding $150 million (€138 million), the World of Heidi Horten collection is beyond incredible, with standout pieces including the 90-carat Briolette of India necklace created by Harry Winston and sold by Cartier in 1909, and a 25-carat Cartier pigeon-blood Burmese ruby ring called The Sunrise Ruby (pictured above), which will be sold for an estimated $15 to $20 million.

“The World of Heidi Horten is the collection of a lifetime,” says Rahul Kadakia, Christie’s International Head of Jewellery. “From Bulgari to Van Cleef & Arpels, from a small personal memory piece to the Briolette of India, this is a collector’s dream. Building from extraordinary early pieces she acquired in the 1970s and 1980s, Mrs Horten continued to grow and curate her sophisticated collection, eloquently combining vintage and modern designs from the leading jewellery houses of the world that today represent some of the finest examples ever to come to market.”

The online section of the auction will take place between 3rd and 15th May while The World of Heidi Horten: Magnificent Jewels auction will happen on 10th May. In all, 700 timeless pieces will be up for grabs.

LEGACY LIVES ON

Austrian-born Horten was the widow of businessman Helmut Horten, the owner of the fourth largest chain of department stores in Germany, Horten AG. After his death in 1987, Mrs Horten inherited billions and went on to become a serious art collector, amassing over 500 works, including Picassos, Warhols, Basquiats and Chagalls.

She also turned her hand to philanthropic causes in the fields of medical research, sports and social welfare. The proceeds from the auction will benefit The Heidi Horten Foundation, which is the posthumous umbrella to carry on her charitable legacy.

Photo credit: Christie’s