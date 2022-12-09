Christmas at the Hôtel Métropole

Monaco’s glamourous Hôtel Métropole has planned a series of Christmas events and offerings for December 2022, each designed to exemplify the opulence and elegance for which the hotel is best known.

Since its construction in 1886, the Hôtel Métropole in the central Monte-Carlo district of Monaco has been widely renowned as a luxurious and exclusive destination. Priding itself as being a “worldly and elegant hotel” while also “a refuge offering relaxation and intimacy”, this is the place to go for luxury and indulgence at any time of the year, but particularly at Christmas.

Upon entering the hotel lobby, the wonderful display of Christmas decorations immediately dazzles the senses. From the enormous fir tree in the lobby to the baubles and teddy bears scattered throughout, all in warm brown, gold, and caramel tones, the display exudes a joyous Christmas ambience that permeates every part of the five-star establishment.

Children who are guests at the hotel will have the chance to meet Father Christmas in the Lobby Bar on Saturday 24th December from 5pm to 7pm as well as take part in a Christmas craft workshop where they will come away with a handmade wreath garnished with beautiful decorations to take home. On New Year’s Eve, a second workshop to make a travel piggy bank will be held. Both the Christmas and New Year’s workshops, for children aged four to 12, include delicious snacks prepared by Patrick Mesiano, the hotel’s talented pastry chef.

From 3pm until 6pm every day, guests can enjoy a sumptuous afternoon tea at the Lobby Bar with a selection of sweet and savoury treats on offer. For an extra Christmas touch, why not pair it with the signature cocktail of the season, the Flaming Marshmallow. This divine combination of vodka mixed with strawberry, raspberry and marshmallow flavours comes topped with a flaming marshmallow for maximum effect. The Jazzy Evenings programme will conclude during the month of December, with the final shows performed by international singer and pianist Jany McPherson during the evenings of Wednesday 14th and Thursday 15th from 7pm until 11pm.

To round out the list of seasonal events, diners at the New Year’s Eve dinner will be transported to the Belle Epoque. A formal seven-course meal will consist of specially concocted themed courses inspired by French gastronomy while the cabaret-style entertainment promises magic, sensuality, feathers and sequins… An unforgettable celebration and welcoming of the New Year!

In addition to the onsite events, guests are also invited to visit the hotel spa for a collection of Christmas-inspired treatments as well as the chance to win a prize with the spa’s advent calendar. For those wanting a memorable party-time delicacy to accompany their festivities, an eye-catching Cazette yule log dessert, developed by Executive Chef Cristophe Cussac in partnership with Pastry Chef Patrick Mesiano, is available to order from 12th December 12th. The mouth-watering dessert hides “a treasure of sweetness” within crispy praline and sparkling orange peel.

Photo source: Hôtel Métropole/Facebook