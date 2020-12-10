Christmas bonus for hospital workers

The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation has donated €50,000 worth of vouchers to the Princess Grace Hospital staff.

The 2,000 workers at the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco have received an early Christmas present in the form of gift vouchers handed out by the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation on Wednesday.

“A small thank you gift to those on the front line of this pandemic, with our best wishes for a merry Christmas and a happy new year,” said Stelios Haji-Ioannou in a note accompanying the gift.

Every staff member received a booklet with vouchers issued by the company Eden Red for €25. This end of year treat comes on the heels of a similar donation made by the foundation in May of this year.

Mr Haji-Ioannou is best known for being founder and part-owner of low-cost airline EasyJet and its off-shoots. The Greek-Cypriot entrepreneur set up his foundation to “support a diverse range of charitable activities, primarily in places where (the founder) has lived and worked – the UK, Greece, Cyprus and Monaco.”

Photo source: Stelios Foundation